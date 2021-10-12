‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ to welcome overpowered Marvel superhero

MARVEL STUDIOS The third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” is scheduled for May 5, 2023.

And that’s not all. We now know his interpreter. Based on information from Deadline, confirmed this Monday, October 11 on Twitter by the director James Gunn in person, it is Will Poulter (The labyrinth, Midsommar, Black mirror, Narnia) which will lend its features to the character.

MARVEL – This is news that should delight fans of the Marvel Universe. Teased at the very end of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, the superhero Adam Warlock will be part of the third opus, scheduled for May 5, 2023 and whose filming is to begin this fall.

“As you know, I often brush aside false rumors so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and a wonderful guy. See you in a few weeks. ”

It is an understatement to say that the arrival of Adam Warlock is eagerly awaited. This iconic character is indeed one of the most powerful in the Marvel universe. Here are some of his powers: superhuman strength, flight in the air, manipulation of matter, expert in magic or even quasi-invulnerability, he should give a hard time to future enemies.





That said, it is nonetheless likely that he is first and foremost an antagonist to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Recall that in the second opus, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), the queen of the sovereign people, eager to “destroy” the team made up of Rocket, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Gamora and Star-Lord, decides to create in a cocoon a being superior, which she calls “Adam”.

Adam Warlock, the perfect human

A direct reference to the comics, in which Adam Warlock was introduced between the end of the 60s and the beginning of the 70s to embody the perfect human. Its plot revolved mainly around the Infinity Stones, which appeared on screen during the first three phases of the “MCU”.

The superhero had indeed one of them, that of the soul. But this is unlikely to be the case in the movies, as the arc around the gems has been largely closed since. Avengers: Endgame.

Aside from Will Poulter, the rest of the cast shouldn’t budge with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper ( voice of Rocket) and Vin Diesel (voice of Groot).

A special Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas TV movie will be released in December 2022. And according to James Gunn, its story will be directly linked to that of the third volume. ″ It’s part of the canon, it’s about the Guardians and you’re going to learn things you need to know before you see The Flight. 3. It’s great, I’m really happy with it. I’m going to shoot it at the same time as Guardians of the Galaxy 3″, He explained to Collider last July.

