Guardians of the Galaxy Trailer: Star-Lord and Friends Switch on the Speed ​​of Light in this Launch Trailer

It’s hard to miss the Guardians of the Galaxy phenomenon as Square Enix has fueled communication around the game of Eidos Montreal. Gameplay, storyline, talking dog, band, there have been trailers for everyone. The publisher now comes to close the ball of trailers with a last, the most symbolic, the launch.

It’s sort of a digest of just about everything we’ve seen so far. Star-Lord and his happy company facing the men of a mysterious sect, the devastating combos possible with the different members of your team, the future atypical places to visit, the well-known humor of this work, well in short, the total. All this is obviously accompanied by 80s-90s style music specific to this universe., which will punctuate the confrontations of our heroes.

For those who are still a little lost vis-à-vis what is happening on the screen, a little reminder is in order. You play as Star-Lord, famous hero of the Guardians of the Galaxy who, with his crew, will try to save the universe. Whose claws? From the Universal Church of Truth, a cult tinged with mystery whose servants do not spend a very good quarter of an hour in this trailer. However, being a notorious criminal, our protagonist will encounter many other attackers on his way.





For information, we were able to try the game for over an hour in September and you can find our review of the experience here. The Full Adventure will be released on October 26, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X | S, and Switch.