Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Poulter is Adam Warlock!

“This, my child, is the next step in our evolution. More powerful. More beautiful. No longer able to destroy Guardians of the Galaxy. “ – Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

This is one of the last major unreleased roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe… Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ! The star of Narnia World and Labyrinth – since appeared in Midsommar and Detroit – Regé-Jean Page post cap (The Bridgerton Chronicles) and George MacKay (1917); and will therefore play Him, aka the perfect being who will come out of the teased cocoon in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (see below).

A cosmic character of great complexity historically linked to the Infinity Stones, Warlock is able to regenerate and stand up to many superheroes … to better help them afterwards. We can already bet that he will become a central figure in the MCU, perhaps to the point of joining the next version of the Guardians of the Galaxy which is sure to form after the conclusion of the James Gunn trilogy. So what do you think of this surprising choice to say the least? Who did you have in mind for this role? Zac Efron or someone else?

EXCLUDED: Will Poulter to play Adam Warlock in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 https://t.co/zSykFmuquK – Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) October 11, 2021 As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock # GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021 According to sources, #Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page and’ 1917 ‘star George MacKay were also in contention for the role https://t.co/YZc7FJh101 pic.twitter.com/4tUma6IFel – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 11, 2021



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is made by James gunn and released in the United States on May 5, 2023, with Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Pom klementieff (Mantis) and Karen gillan (Nebula).