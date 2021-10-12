Halloween 2021 outdoor decoration – DIY ideas

Autumn barely arrived, there are only 3 weeks left until the most eagerly awaited party for little ones – Halloween! Yes, it is definitely the candy collection that tempts them so much, as well as the appropriate girl or boy costume. However, there is another element not to be overlooked if you want to fully immerse yourself in the special atmosphere of the party … In the current article, we will talk about Halloween 2021 exterior decoration to make yourself to receive the little treat pickers as it should be! Whether your goal is to scare them or make them smile, these are our creative ideas …

Original Halloween 2021 exterior decoration ideas

Let’s start with some Halloween 2021 outdoor decoration ideas that are cheap and really easy to achieve. The first illustrates the making of spider egg sacks that you can hang from both sides of the front door or by the porch roof, for example. Do you find this idea disgusting or downright awful? So much the better, because that’s exactly what we’re aiming for at this party!

DIY spider egg pouches to decorate the exterior entrance

To make this Halloween 2021 outdoor decoration you will need some ordinary objects that you probably already have at home. The only specific material to be obtained in advance is a package of small plastic spiders. Either way, you can find them in “Everything for 1 Euro” stores and hobby shops, physical or online.

Apart from the decorative spiders, get a pair of white tights, preferably – opaque. Likewise, prepare scissors, a stone or other small object of varying weight, a bit of newspaper and a hot glue gun with refill sticks. You can also use any other type of quick-setting glue you have at your disposal.

Apparently the first step is to cut the pantyhose legs as high as possible. Logically, plus size tights offer a longer leg length, but girls’ tights work just as well, especially if the rack where you want to hang your future decorations is not perched too high.

Then take the stone and wrap it with a few sheets of newspaper to give it more volume and a somewhat spherical shape. Insert it into the pantyhose leg and bring it all the way to the bottom. Your Halloween 2021 outdoor decoration that targets arachnophobes is starting to take shape, isn’t it?

Now is the turn of the most creative step, namely: sticking the spiders on the outside of the pocket thus obtained. The trick here is to concentrate them on the bottom and the lower part of the bag, gradually making them rare as you move upwards. This will create the illusion that the little critters actually come out of their cocoons and crawl upwards to run away! To get a better idea on all the steps listed above, please also check out the following video:

Circle of ghosts: a scary Halloween decoration to make!

If insect egg cocoons aren’t your genre, then you probably prefer a DIY Halloween decoration that spells fear and conjures up supernatural appearances? Well, the ghosts dancing in a circle in your forecourt are sure to please you and they will give all your guests goosebumps! Of course, depending on how much effort you can put into this project and depending on your artistic abilities, the result could be a playful and fun decoration, a rather astonishing composition or an utterly awful spectacle!

To replicate the circle of fantasies, you will only need a few wooden or metal stakes, the same number of styrofoam balls, and white tea towels / tablecloths / sheets. Due to their fluid nature, gauze, tulle, rag, and other such light, sheer fabrics are best suited for turning into ghosts. However, most people don’t have it by default, so work with what you already have or at least make minimal investments.

This DIY Halloween project is basic and the illustrations are pretty telling on their own, however, for your convenience, the steps will be briefly described. You must first skewer a polystyrene sphere at the end of each stake to shape the heads of the ghosts. Then, plant the stakes in the garden so that they form a circle and cover them with the white fabric of your choice. Finally, tie the end of each fabric at the end of the neighboring fabric to create the illusion that the fantasies are holding hands and voila!





Cute hanging ghosts to decorate the porch or garden

The same Halloween 2021 outdoor decoration can be interpreted in several different ways which makes it particularly advantageous. For example, you can hang the styrofoam balls by a beam of the porch, the covered entrance, by the roof of the garden terrace, the branches of a tree and so on. Choose three balls in mismatched sizes to emulate a family of friendly adorable specters just like the infamous Casper.

You can also draw gaping eyes and mouths at your sinister “puppets” to give them more character. Assigning each one a different physiognomy like emojis is another original idea that should not be underestimated. If you use transparent gauze, you can draw directly on the spheres and the eyes will be visible even below 2 or 3 layers of fabric overlapped.

If, on the other hand, you have opted for an opaque textile, you will have to draw on the fabric. If you don’t want to sacrifice it completely, cut out black paper circles and tape them to the tablecloth with double-sided tape so you can easily remove them after the party is over. Finally, if you want an inexpensive Halloween decoration that is just as impressive at night as it is during the day, go for the outdoor use LED light lanterns and turn them into glowing-in-the-dark ghosts that are simply horrifying. !

Gothic pumpkin in metallic thread and lace for the front door

Those who don’t like disgusting settings and don’t appreciate scary stagings will probably be won over by a little more elegant Halloween decorative items… How about a gothic-inspired pumpkin for the door. entry to replace the wreath of dried flowers at the end of October? Nothing more chic than black lace and it’s not just the wardrobe we’re talking about! When the lace has a spider web pattern, the decorated object even better matches our macabre party …

Except the spider web lace, you will need a pumpkin shaped metal base to replicate this Halloween 2021 outdoor decoration. You can still find it in discount stores currently overflowing with themed items like this. Of course, the more skilled among you can try making it yourself from florist wire or some other type of flexible wire.

The most important thing about this Halloween craft activity is to stretch the lace very well before you secure it in place. To do this, use a piece of lace that slightly exceeds the dimensions of the metal frame. Then use several double clip pliers or regular clothespins as an alternative to stretch the fabric over the crowned part of the pumpkin. Once the fabric is perfectly taut, sew its end around the perimeter of the pumpkin as shown above.

The final step suggests adding a little themed patterned orange ribbon to perfect the look of this simply fabulous outdoor / indoor Halloween 2021 decoration. It goes without saying that you can let your imagination run wild and experiment with the finishing touches. So, try different textures, colors and patterns to give a certain look to your Halloween home decoration.

Pumpkins “Boo! »As a Halloween 2021 exterior decoration

We mentioned the pumpkin as an essential Halloween object, so we could not forget to offer you some outdoor Halloween 2021 decoration ideas based on real pumpkins. The one featured above is both teasing and charming at the same time with its “Boo! »Made with black paint and stencils. To polish the design, we chose little polka dot bows to crown the stems of each of these gorgeous pumpkins.

Halloween 2021 chic exterior decoration with crows and pumpkins

To create a very sophisticated, but also very gloomy landscape, skip the orange and opt for a totally monochromatic decor. The decorative configurations made entirely in black and white are unmistakably chic and when we perfect them with a few details symbolizing the magic, the spell and the dark side of the Being, the impeccable Halloween atmosphere is 100% guaranteed to us!

Instead of conclusion: remember that Halloween 2021 outdoor decoration doesn’t have to be expensive to be impressive. In fact, your greatest strength is your inventiveness and when you give it a boost in the form of a little visual inspiration, the results exceed all expectations!

