Hatik disappointed not to be on the show anymore?

While season 2 is already a hit, Franck Gastambide revealed how Hatik suffered the death of his character.

A disappointment kills?

This Monday, October 11 was launched season 2 of Valid, available in full on the MyCanal streaming platform. Much to the chagrin of a certain section of the audience, this new burst of episodes will take place without Hatik. Indeed, the rapper and actor lent his features to Apash, murdered in full live Instagram with a bullet in the head. If that abrupt ending had confused audiences a bit, he hoped the main character wasn’t dead. However, it is indeed: the plot of season 2 is articulated around a young rapper, the first signing of a label founded in her memory.





In an interview to be published tomorrow on The Code, Mehdi Maïzi asked this question to Franck Gastambide, director and screenwriter of the series: how Hatik took the death of his character? The interviewee first made things clear: he has a very good relationship with the rapper. “He never made me feel that there was a problem”, explains Franck Gastambide before continuing: “But I’m not stupid, I felt. “

The director explained that the decision to put Apash to death had nothing to do with Hatik and praised his talent – he just wanted to provide a legendary ending to his character. Without having to spell things out, Franck Gastambide admits the rapper did not end his role very well… at least it took a while for him to take it well. “Before he knew it was a good idea, I think there was a point where he was like, ‘What did I do wrong? I worked, j gave it my all. ” And I think it’s normal that he thought that. “