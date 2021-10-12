He breaks a speed record on a lawn mower at 230 km / h

On his lawn mower, Briton Tony Edwards broke a speed record by reaching 230 km / h. The feat has been validated by the Guinness Book of Records.

Tony Edwards had been working on his speed record project for two years. To do this, the Briton modified his lawn mower by replacing the original engine with a second from a Suzuki motorcycle. A 1,300 cc engine that allowed it to beat the previous record set at 214 km / h.

The 57-year-old therefore realized his dream and launched his lawn mower at full speed on the runway at Elvington Airfield. The pilot shared his feat on Youtube. In the video we can see his modified super-fast mower that looks like a buggy hybrid.





Two years of work for this record

His dream will have cost him the sum of 30,000 dollars, or about 26,000 euros, but the new record holder is happy. “I am really delighted. It was a lot of effort, and it took two years of work, ”he told The Sun.

There are many other improbable speed records. In November 2020, for example, former Formula 1 driver Michael Andretti broke the speed record for an edible car. His 90% edible car hit 27.4 km / h. It was made from rice cakes and 139 vanilla cakes, all tied together with buttercream frosting.