Health pass required, between Guadeloupe and Martinique, from 14

From October 14, 2021, compelling reasons will no longer be required between Guadeloupe and Martinique. On the other hand, the prefectures of the two territories have decided to set up the health pass for travelers aged 12 and over, whether they travel by boat or plane.

Guadeloupe The 1st

•

updated on October 12, 2021 at 3:21 p.m.



The prefectures of Guadeloupe and Martinique have jointly communicated on the implementation of the health pass, for travel between the two territories.

Three options

This sesame will be required, from Thursday, October 14, to travelers 12 years of age and over, by air and sea; the latter must present, upon boarding, one of these three proofs:

a complete vaccination schedule, respecting the time required after the final injection, i.e. 7 days after the second injection for double injection vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca), 28 days after injection for vaccines with a single injection (Johnson & Johnson) and 7 days after the injection for vaccines in people with a history of Covid (1 single injection);

respecting the time required after the final injection, i.e. 7 days after the second injection for double injection vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca), 28 days after injection for vaccines with a single injection (Johnson & Johnson) and 7 days after the injection for vaccines in people with a history of Covid (1 single injection); the negative RT-PCR or antigen test result less than 72 hours ;

; the result of a positive RT-PCR or antigen test, attesting to the recovery of covid-19, dated at least 11 days and less than 6 months.

At the same time, local state officials decided to lift the compelling grounds for unvaccinated travelers





Indicators are on the rise in Martinique

The fact is that the indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic are rising, in Martinique, with regard to the last health bulletin. On the spot, the incidence rate was 155 per 100,000 inhabitants, on October 8, against 131 at the beginning of week 40.

Conversely, there has been a clear decline in the virus in Guadeloupe in recent days; to such an extent that the prefecture launched the 1st phase of deconfinement, on October 8, in the archipelago; restrictive measures have been relaxed.

In our islands, the best thing to do is to continue to apply barrier gestures and wear the mask, vaccinated or not.