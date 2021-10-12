Here are 5 super effective tips to find full nights

While there are many factors that influence our well-being and overall health, sleep is of utmost importance. The qualities of our nights really have an impact on our psyche, but also on our physique. In the event of insomnia or even light sleep disorders, the consequences can indeed be very damaging. Objeko So gives you some tips to quickly be able to join the arms of Morpheus.

Sleep disorders and insomnia: How? ‘Or’ What ensure a restful rest

All different !

When it comes to sleep, not all human beings are in the same boat. Indeed, some can fall asleep easily without waking up for a minute during the night. While for others, it is a real ordeal. At bedtime, anxiety rises at the idea of ​​not finding rest. In some cases, you fall asleep quickly when only two or three hours later you are already awake. And this, without the possibility of diving back into your dreams. A real ordeal that naturally prevents you from being in shape during the day. It would also seem that in France, the figures are particularly worrying concerning people suffering from sleep disorders or insomnia.

Indeed, according to the National Institute of Sleep and Vigilance, 16% of the population of France claim to have problems with sleep disorders and insomnia. Figures to which must also be added that 7% of those questioned admit to having an alteration in the rhythm of night-time rest. While 5% suffer from restless leg syndrome. It is then a question of statistics which challenge, but which perhaps find their explanation by our way of life. Due to stressful activity during the day or use prolonged from various screens, our brain is actually disturbed. Objeko gives you some methods to try to remedy the problem.

The importance of diet

In order to avoid sleep disturbances or severe insomnia, it is important not to consume certain foods before bedtime. All stimulating drinks, such as coffee, tea or the famous taurine-based products are of course to be banned. It should also be remembered that alcohol is not a solution. A drink or two can actually help some people fall asleep. However, ethyl molecules have an impact on the quality of your rest, because they use your whole body. Ultimately, therefore, it is far from a good idea. Objeko Also advises you to opt for a light meal in the evening and to avoid a diet that is too rich or too fatty before going to bed.





Always in the same vein and in order to avoid the problems of sleep disorders and insomnia, it is important to set up a routine for your brain. It is indeed advisable to establish a scenario to repeat every day. First of all, your bedroom should be a place dedicated to sleep only and should not be disruptive. So remember to move screens of all kinds away from your bed, to darken the windows or to ventilate during the day to arrive in a healthy environment. It is also good to take a bath or shower a few minutes before slipping under your duvet. Prefer reading, relaxation or even listening to relaxing music instead of long hours spent on social networks or videos.

The choice of bedding

Investing in a comfortable bed turns out to be a real investment in your health capital. For all people who suffer from sleep disorders or insomnia, a quality mattress will be a real ally of weight. In addition, you will have to pay special attention to your cushions which support your head during all the nights. Objeko also reminds you that bedding does not last forever. This must indeed be changed about every ten years. This will prevent back pain or far from restful nights.

If you still can’t get to sleep after these tips, there are products that can help. In the event of sleep disorders or insomnia, melatonin will act on your hormones by stimulating the regulation of rhythms chronobiological. You will easily find it in pharmacies or drugstores; in some people, it works like a miracle. In the range of plants that promote falling asleep, lavender is also very interesting. It allows natural relaxation and is available as a patch to apply under the arch of the foot. Ultimately, many solutions are available for balmy and above all complete nights.



