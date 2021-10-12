Here it all begins (spoilers): Marta makes a difficult confidence to Joachim

On October 13 in Here everything begins (TF1, 6.30 p.m.), Claire announces her departure to Louis, Marta confides in Joachim and Rose makes a shocking discovery …

In the episode ofHere it all begins from Wednesday 13 October 2021, Claire (Catherine Marchal) is preparing to leave for Japan to revisit the menu of a great restaurant. Convinced that the news will not please Teyssier (Benjamin Baroche), she took the initiative and contacted Benoît Delobel (Jospeh Malerba), who agreed to replace her at the Institute during her absence. The chef also fears the reaction of Louis (Fabian Wolfrom), who has never been separated from his mother for more than a few weeks, but Olivia (Virginie Caliari) tells her not to worry and to think of her. priority. Later, Claire announces her departure to Louis. The young man takes the news very badly. He accuses his mother of wanting revenge for his Double A success and abandoning him, but Claire does not let herself be coaxed and decides to leave.

Later, Louis confides his distress to Charlene (Pola Petrenko). The young Teyssier points out to him that the opportunity is good for his mother, and that he should rather be happy for her. Charlène adds that for her too, her career is important, and that sometimes it has to be put before the rest. At the same time, Claire visits Teyssier to announce her departure. On hearing the news, the director of the Institute gets annoyed. He doesn’t want Chief Delobel to come back to the Institute and ask Claire to find another replacement. If she does not succeed, she can sit down on her post at the Institute.

In the park of the Institute, Maxime (Clément Rémiens) and Enzo (Aziz Diabaté) cross paths with Deva (Kathy Packianathan). Enzo greets her enthusiastically, but the apprentice chef openly ignores him. Amused, Maxime asks Enzo what happened. The latter explains to him having blundered by the fault of Lionel (Lucien Belvès). Maxime suggests that he go talk to Deva, which the young man hastens to do. Before chef Landiras (Julien Alluguette) ‘s lesson, Enzo explains himself to Deva and asks her for a second chance. Although hesitant, the young woman agrees to have a drink with him. But during the baking class, Deva confesses to Tom (Tom Darmon), her partner. She confides that she is not interested in Enzo but is afraid of hurting him. After the lesson, Tom meets Enzo in the park of the Institute. Thinking of doing Deva a favor, he repeats what he has learned. Hurt, Enzo gets angry. He is convinced that Tom is interested in Deva and is just looking to eliminate the competition …





Marta confides in Joachim, Rose discovers the pot aux roses …

At the same time, Joachim (Janis Abrikh) finds Clotilde (Elsa Lunghini) in a restaurant. The young man thinks that the chef wants to reconnect with him, but Clotilde is content to ask him questions about Marta (Sarah Fitri). When he learns that his sister has denied pregnancy, Joachim is stunned. Clotilde tells him about her doubts about Marta’s version, and the young man agrees to lead the investigation. He visits his sister at the Institute and asks her questions about Naël. Marta maintains her version, but Joachim shares his doubts with her. To make her crack, he claims to call Christine, Marta’s godmother and the one who would have attended the childbirth. But at the foot of the wall, Marta ends up confessing: she is not Naël’s mother. The young woman explains having usurped the identity of the latter to prevent the departure of the little boy. Her brother points out to her that she has plenty of time to have children, but Marta doesn’t agree. For her, losing Naël is losing everything. Joachim asks her what she means by that, and Marta confides in him difficult …

Later, Joachim reunites with Clotilde, Rose (Vanessa Demouy) and Constance (Sabine Perraud). Visibly touched by his sister’s revelation, he covers her up and claims that Marta is indeed Naël’s mother. Clotilde and Constance are reassured, but Rose still has a doubt. To be sure, the head of com ‘contacts the Town Hall of Narbonne, where Marta claims to have given birth. She learns that no Naël Guéraud has been registered by their services, which means that Marta lied. In shock, Rose reveals what she taught Antoine (Frédéric Diefenthal). At the same time, Marta and Théo (Khaled Alouach), who have found a new apartment, are celebrating their new life with the Teyssiers …

