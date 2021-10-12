“Here, we prefer to close hospital beds and fire unvaccinated staff”

Demonstration of hospital staff in front of the University Hospital of Bordeaux (CHU), in Bordeaux, on August 9. PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP

Since September 15, nursing staff who are not vaccinated are no longer authorized to exercise their profession. The law of August 5 “relating to the management of the health crisis” clearly established the rule. If the employee can no longer exercise his activity, he is suspended, his salary too, a measure which also affects firefighters or employees of medical transport.

In the health sector, this measure concerns only a limited part of the staff. On RTL, on September 16, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, estimated the number of suspensions at “3,000 out of 2.7 million employees, mainly support services, very few white coats”. Today, while the ministry considers that these data are far from exhaustive, the actual suspensions would represent “0.7%” the number of health personnel, ie nearly 19,000 employees.

It is not much, and the figures collected in various structures confirm this low number of suspensions. At the Public Assistance-Hospitals of Paris, for example, their number would amount to 427, including 93 nurses, for some 100,000 staff.





“Potential murderers”

Sophie Corbier, 28, physiotherapist at Grenoble University Hospital, signed her suspension notice when she had just returned from vacation, on September 14, on a date “Illegal”, according to her, which she intends to challenge in court. The young woman says to herself “Disgusted”. “Here, we prefer to close beds and fire unvaccinated staff”, she protests. She declares “Not trusting the labs, the media and those who run the world”. However, the virus, she knows it to have been contaminated in November 2020 after “Large respiratory physiotherapy sessions on Covid patients”. But what most affects the young woman is the reaction of her colleagues, all vaccinated. “I felt contempt from my colleagues. There is one who told me “you took your choice”, but what choice? They put the knife to our throats. I am not well psychologically. “

The suspension goes badly with caregivers who believe they have participated in the general mobilization against the pandemic. “A year ago, we were applauded, the government thanked us and, eighteen months later, without qualms, we were taken out of the services as if we were potential murderers”, plague Edwige (some of the witnesses preferred to preserve their anonymity), outpatient surgery nurse at the Lisieux hospital center (Calvados). At 53 years old, including thirty years in the profession, she received her notification of suspension, on September 15, in her service, in front of her colleagues, from the director of human resources. “It was very violent. I experienced this situation very badly, especially since I had responded positively to the request for reinforcement in sheaves during the first wave. “

