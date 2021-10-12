Hilton received a proposal from a club L1t

Former OM player, Hilton left Montpellier after ten years of loyal service. Aged 43, he was the oldest player in the French championship …

Champion of France with OM in 2010, Hilton was an MHSC player since 2011. Captain of the Paillade club, a page has turned for him, Montpellier and the French championship.

While he had announced to stop his career, he questioned that at the microphone of France Bleu. He would also have received a proposal from Brest last summer which he preferred to decline:

The desire to play has always existed

“The desire to play has always existed. The choice to end my career was mostly private decisions. The priority at the moment is my family. Coming back as a coach, a player, we don’t know. The desire to play has always existed. When I comment on the matches and that I’m at the edge of the lawn, I miss it a lot. My wife was very happy when I ended my career because she knew I would be home more often. But lately she pushes me to find something, she can’t take any more of me. I can’t stop, it’s stronger than me. I am active all day. I get up at 5:30 a.m. or 6 a.m. and am non-stop until 11 p.m. ” Victoria hilton– Source: France Bleu (12/10/21)

Vitorino Hilton refused an offer from Brest this summer https://t.co/1lM74Loq2W pic.twitter.com/8cgFxt01vz

The president proposed to continue with the club

” Obrigado Capitão! At the dawn of the 2021/2022 season marked by a change of course in the club’s sports policy with the arrival of a new coach in the person of Olivier Dall’Oglio and his staff, the sports chapter of the career of Capitão Vitorino Hilton closes with the MHSC (…) An extraordinary love story between a club which has given him back the love of football an exemplary captain, above all a love story whose book is far from over since if the “player” chapter ends, another opens for Vitorino Hilton to whom the President has proposed to continue the story within the club in a new mission for which the two parties have given themselves time to reflect ” MHSC official press release (06/07/21)