“Homosexuals are in danger in the Islamized suburbs”

FIGAROVOX / TRIBUNE – Thursday, September 30, a young man of 17 suffered a homophobic lynching in a sensitive district of Essonne. For the essayist Paul Melun, homosexuals are among the first victims of the country’s enslavement.

Paul Melun is an essayist and president of “Sovereigns tomorrow!”. He published, with Jérémie Cornet, Children of deconstruction. Portrait of a youth in rupture (ed. Marie B., 2019) and will soon publish “Sovereigns Tomorrow!” Manifesto for an independent, ecological and innovative France ” (ed. Marie B., October 2021).

A few days ago, a young man of 17, accused of being homosexual was lynched in Montgeron, in the Parisian suburbs. Within hours the video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. The aggression is particularly barbaric. The blows rain on the victim folded to the ground while his executioners, all from immigrant backgrounds, scream in a mixture of laughter and insults. Like predatory animals, the group is as if doped by the cries and the suffering of the prey, making them redouble in violence.

If the scene strikes with its savagery, it is only the visible reflection of the explosion of homophobic violence in the suburbs for decades. Paul Melun

If the scene strikes with its savagery, it is only the visible reflection of the explosion of homophobic violence in the suburbs for decades. The chilling testimonies of young homosexuals persecuted in the neighborhoods have multiplied over the past twenty years. Young gay men of African and North African immigrant background are subjected to unprecedented violence from their community. Their only escape route is often to leave these Islamized neighborhoods for the city centers in order to find safety.

In 2019, the Interior Ministry announced an increase 36% of homophobic attacks and insults in France. This insecurity suffered by homosexuals is reflected in tragic facts, particularly numerous in recent years. On April 7, a man from Congo murdered a 50-year-old man he stabbed with 14 scissors after raping him in Reims. In March 2019 in Drancy, three “young people”, including two minors stabbed a man after having ambushed him via a gay dating application.

Read alsoIslamism, online hatred: lessons from the Mila affair





Often stifled by the so-called “progressive” minds, these homophobic attacks are disturbing. They disrupt the dominant discourse within the intersectional left which sees in homophobia only the expression of the heterosexual and Catholic white patriarchy. By blaming the explosion of homophobic violence on this same category, intersectional activists are lying to preserve their ideology. In 2019, according to an Ifop study, 63% of Muslims perceive homosexuality as a “disease” or “a sexual perversion”, against 20% of Catholics and 10% of atheists. For 29% of Muslims, violence against homosexuals is sometimes understandable.

SEE ALSO – Homophobia: Saint-Denis hosted its first “pride march” on June 09, 2019

By their silence, even their relativization of the phenomenon of homophobic violence in the suburbs, the intersectional left is complicit in an unworthy omerta, which puts homosexuals at increasing risk. Like this indecent left who did not deign to support Julia, a 31-year-old transgender attacked by Algerians in Paris in 2019 ; activists and researchers in gender theory are absent subscribers when it comes to denouncing homophobia committed in the name of Islam. By denying reality, these people are guilty of endangering the lives of thousands of young homosexuals in France. By refusing the obvious, they allow chaos to spread over those they claim to defend. These people are pies.

Minorities (women, homosexuals, Jews, etc.) are and will be the first victims of the country’s enslavement, as evidenced by their successive departures from the Islamized suburbs. Paul Melun

Homosexuals no longer trust the left to ensure their safety. According to an Ifop poll in 2019, 34% of bisexual men and 22% of gay men vote for the RN against less than 8% and 9% for France Insoumise. Ironically, this same left which struggles to convince homosexuals accuses the right all day long of being homophobic. If the leaders of the intersectional left do not make the connection between Islam, suburbs and homophobia, it seems that homosexuals do.

If the state wants to act to protect homosexuals, it must begin by ensuring its sovereign missions. A young gay man with an immigrant background needs the support of the police and an end to mass immigration more than the grants poured into gender theory labs. Priority must be given to the social support of young homosexuals victims of violence in their community, as well as to their safety. The bosses must be brought to justice and put out of harm’s way. Minorities (women, homosexuals, Jews, etc.) are and will be the first victims of the country’s enslavement, as evidenced by their successive departures from the Islamized suburbs.

We must be uncompromising in the face of those who claim to dictate their mores and their laws by violence. Our nation is not meant to bow down and abandon homosexuals to their torturers. The cowardice of those who refuse to see the real must be erased in the face of the defense of our civilization. To negotiate with those who do not tolerate some of our compatriots is to come to terms with the devil. To resist is to save our honor.