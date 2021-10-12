How Paul Pogba woke up the Blues at the Spain-France halftime

If the Blues came out of their box like imps in the second half of the Nations League final in Milan on Sunday, and topped Spain (2-1), they owe it a lot to a man, who sounded the revolt. In the privacy of the locker room, Paul Pogba, the Manchester United midfielder has indeed raised the tone of the top of his 28 years and 93 caps. “You have to be aggressive, it starts in front of everyone, in front and after behind,” he said, sitting in his seat, shirtless, talking with his arms. Yes we are going to run, they are quality players, but we also have quality. When you have the ball, you have to keep it. We keep it and we will hurt them. We go aggressive in the second half, we do a real pressing. Aggressive. “

In the first period, the France team had been completely harmless, deprived of balls by La Roja, and delivering only one shot, off target, in 45 minutes, a first since the draw (0-0) against Switzerland during the 2006 World Cup. Faced with the difficulties of its players, the coach Didier Deschamps nevertheless gave a reassuring speech at the break. “Calm, calm. We can hurt them, we will hurt them, but not like that, he reacted. We make the efforts, we square. It was a fight, it’s hard, but we don’t give up. There will be efforts to make, we must hurt them more. “



Paul pogba, him, took over, in a different tone and with other words, leaving Hugo Lloris to a role of captain spectator. And he continued to express his revolt on the ground. Pressed by Rodri in his area, without a solution to relaunch, Pogba sharply attacked Benjamin Pavard, reproaching him for his passivity.