How Tadej Pogacar, winner in Liège, the Tour de France and Lombardy, built his crazy year

Sixty days on the bike, nearly 9,500 terminals for 13 successes, or as many as Primoz Roglic and Wout Van Aert, the other most prolific riders, Tadej Pogacar had an exceptional 2021 season. Winner of his second Tour de France but also of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Lombardy, the still young (23 years old since September 21) Slovenian shone over three seasons, spring, summer and autumn. The question here will not be whether he is a modern day cannibal but how he goes about making objective rhyme with peak form.

Follow a full year of sport and events on Eurosport for 69.99 euros!

If we go into more detail, there are four important moments in Tadej Pogacar’s season. The UAE Tour at the end of February since the event is organized in the country of his team’s sponsor, Liège, the Tour (and the Olympic Games) and Lombardy. Four moments, no failure and the impression that he is always in top form. “From start to finish this season has been crazy, he lost his temper on Saturday after his success on the last Monument of the season. I couldn’t be happier. There were some exceptional moments, whether with my team or with the national team“.

Cycling “I want people to tell me things”: Brunel evokes his image as a “difficult” runner 14 HOURS AGO

Coup de force, misunderstanding of the pursuers: how Pogacar won his 2nd Monument

Relax a little to start again

So how does Pogacar, and others for that matter even if he seems to succeed with it more precisely, manage to be on top when it counts and over such a long period? Frédéric Grappe, performance director at Groupama-FDJ, gives us a general recipe for managing his form over a season.

“To predict the peaks of form, we set the big goals of the season, at least the first. Then we go backwards. After a cut (winter for example), it takes twelve weeks of work, without a hitch (illness or injury), to come back almost to the top. When you have reached this level, you cannot keep it all year round, but the ideal is to relax the load a little to go slightly below its maximum capacities. Which allows you to breathe mentally. It’s then easier to set off again, just to give it a little boost. “

The head is the key to fitness management according to Grappe: “It is the mind that will cause an athlete to fail to maintain a level of performance. The physical can hold. The idea is to make sure to get the athlete to recover before there is the dropout.. “Reading Tadej Pogacar’s program, we understand that he had undoubtedly set a peak of form very early, which allowed him to win the UAE Tour then Tirreno-Adriatico before slackening a little on the Tour from the Basque Country where Roglic inflicted his only defeat of the season, and he arrived very well prepared in Liège.

And Pogacar styled Alaphilippe on the line: the breathtaking final in Liège on video



The Tour de France is an adventure

This first part of the season had a mission: to prepare him for the Tour de France. This is obviously why he has multiplied the stage races from February to June (four in total). This choice has another consequence for runners like him according to Fred Grappe: “There is a big difference between someone who does a lot of one day races and someone who does more stage races. When you do one day’s errands, you take a lot of trips. We don’t talk enough about the resulting fatigue“.

After that, his number one goal had to go well. “You don’t know what can happen behind a grand tour. The Tour de France is an adventure. You can finish it burning or having fallen. You can also finish it pretty well“, notes Grappe. We do not know in what state” Pogi “completed his quest in July but he was still present to take bronze at the Olympics a week later. The fact remains that he was able to plan for the end of the season where he ultimately had only one goal.

Pogacar crushed everything, Teuns winner, gruppetto for Roglic and Thomas: the summary of the 8th stage

No, Tadej Pogacar did not take the Worlds over the top but on the other hand when he attacked and then abandoned on the Bretagne Classic at the end of August, he probably did so knowingly. To ask a lot of his body but maybe a little of his mind. “At the end of the season, you have worked so hard that you don’t need a lot of training, it’s refining“, supports Grappe.

85% of Pogacar is worth more than 100% of most of the peloton

The Slovenian does not say anything else. “On the Italian classics, I had good days and bad days but I continued to believe that by staying in the rhythm, I could be good in Lombardy. Maybe the bad days helped me, I didn’t go beyond my limits. “”Look at Roglic, he won three days before the Tour of Lombardy (over Milan-Turin) and he was finally a little tight. They are on a wire“, concludes Frédéric Grappe.

This thread on which Tadej Pogacar has remained when others, like Julian Alaphilippe, undoubtedly flushed mentally after his second world title, or Primoz Roglic for his final race of the season, have fallen. All this does not mean that the former has managed his season better than the other two, but that all of them manage to maintain a very good level of form for several months. What the peloton of fifteen years ago were less able to do.

Cycling has experienced major progress for ten years in all its training part. The understanding of bodies evolves and from this results an ever more important precision in the preparation. Finally, it will be said that 85 or 90% of a Tadej Pogacar is probably worth more than 100% of most of the field, which can help to appear at the top of the leaderboards throughout the season.

Paris – Roubaix Brunel dreams of “winning Roubaix”: “This race can give you so much… and take you back so much” 14 HOURS AGO