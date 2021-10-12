how to monetize the goose that lays the golden eggs?

In transport, while cooking, during sport, before sleeping, during a break … Nomadic format and variable duration par excellence, the podcast continues to attract new followers in France. On the occasion of the fourth edition of the Paris Podcast Festival, the Havas Paris agency and the CSA Research institute have unveiled a study which confirms the “democratization” of the so-called “native” podcast, that is to say that t is not a show rebroadcast and is most often listened to on platforms like Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music. From now on, 33% of French people, or a third, listen to this new audio medium in 2021, against 29% in 2020 and 23% in 2019. A rapid progression which reveals a real enthusiasm and which arouses the envy of the actors of the sector, in search monetization.

From urban CSP + to all French people

According to Julie Gaillot, director of the pole Society of the CSA Research Institute, this democratization is visible because “the auditor’s profile has started to evolve“. If the hard core of podcast fans, that is to say weekly listeners, remains essentially senior executives aged 35 on average, with children, very connected, heavy consumers of cultural goods and who live in large cities. agglomeration, the rest of the French begin to succumb to podcast fever. The study thus underlines that monthly or occasional listeners are more like all French people, both in terms of age and socio-professional category .

For regulars, “the podcast has become a real reflex: nearly 80% of them say it is part of their daily life, against 74% in 2020,” notes the study. Notable fact: a very strong rise in youth content, “a habit probably linked to the pandemic period, during which parents preferred to listen to screens”, according to the authors.

Explosion and diversification of the offer

The enthusiasm of the French for the podcast can be explained in particular by “the explosion of the increasingly diversified offer“, underlines Chloé Tavitian, director of audio narrations at HRCLS (Havas group). The media have particularly taken to the game, in particular Le Parisien (Code Source), Le Monde (L’Heure du Monde), L’Express (La Loupe ), La Tribune (40 Shades of Next with France Digitale, Les Héritières) or even AFP.

All of them make them available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, which see this new audio medium as a source of growth and are also developing their own “exclusive” podcast offer in the hope of attracting new subscribers. In addition to media content and their own content, these platforms also broadcast podcasts from dedicated studios, brands, companies and institutions.

Advertising, subscription, sponsorship, tips … what economic model?

Despite their enthusiasm, the majority of weekly listeners are not prepared to pay for their listening. 63% of them prefer to have free podcasts with advertising, compared to 37% paying without advertising, according to the study.

This question of the economic model has been agitating the sector for several years, and most players are impatiently awaiting the moment when use will be sufficiently democratized to be able to be monetized. And for good reason: producing a podcast costs between 200 and 800 euros per minute. We must therefore find a business model capable of both not scaring away current users and recruiting new ones. And this is the whole difficulty. Can we ask consumers of cultural products, already bombarded with subscriptions, to add another to the list like Apple Music is doing? Should we rather opt for an advertising or sponsorship model like L’Express with La Loupe, or a paid newsletter à la Binge Audio?

Another idea that is gaining ground is to develop a “tip” system, using tools like Patreon or Tipeee. This system has proven itself among YouTubers. It allows the public to remunerate their favorite creators by paying them one, two, five or ten euros to access their content.

Subscription for Apple Music, mixed model for Spotify, Deezer “reflects”

For the world leader in audio streaming Spotify, the solution is a mix between subscription and advertising, at the discretion of the creators. “There has been a lot of thought about monetization and we believe it could be in place by the end of 2021 or early 2022.“, announced in mid-September to AFP the director of the studios of Spotify in France and Benelux, Claire Hazan. Concretely, the creators of podcasts, diffused until now for free on the Swedish platform, will be able either to offer a paid subscription which will be added to the subscription to the platform, or resort to advertising.To do this, Spotify has launched the first audio advertising marketplace, which allows advertisers to purchase advertising space to connect with audio consumers digital, and more particularly to podcast listeners.

This model has already been implemented in the United States, and Spotify has committed to no commission until 2023, and no more than 5% after that date. But in France at least, the superposition of subscriptions may pose a problem. “There are people who feel like they are already paying because they listen to podcasts through platforms on which they may already have subscriptions“, analysis with AFP Chloé Tavitian, director of audio narrations at HRCLS (Havas group).

For his part, Deezer told AFP that he “decided no scenario” and “study the different ways to monetize content“. This is not the case for Apple Music, which has opted for the subscription model since last June, everywhere in the world including in France. The principle is simple: subscriptions are made at prices set by the creators of content and provide access to exclusive episodes, previews or programs without advertising. And Apple prefers its famous 30% commission on each subscription, a share that increases to 15% after one year of subscription.

Investments at a loss for now

Despite an economic model that remains to be proven, the streaming giants are putting a lot of money into the development of podcasts. Spotify has spent more than $ 800 million in the last two years to pay for production studios, including American nuggets Gimlet Media, The Ringer and Anchor, and exclusive podcasts. Risky investments according to the American financial analysis firm Citi, for whom “The rate of subscription to premium subscriptions and that of downloads of the app shows no material advantage resulting from recent investments in the podcast world.”

For its part, Amazon, also one of the world leaders in audio streaming with its Amazon Music Unlimited platform, bought the American podcast platform Wondery, valued at around $ 300 million according to the Wall Street Journal, and took a stake in the French Sybel, specializing in native podcasts. With the same objective as Spotify: to offer exclusive quality podcasts to its subscribers, in order to retain them in its ecosystem.

Anyway, despite the doubts about the profitability of the format, the enthusiasm does not weaken. And some compare the difficult monetization of podcasts to the doubts the music industry had ten years ago about music streaming, which is yet driving the growth of the sector.

