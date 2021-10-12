Hubert Germain, last companion of the Liberation, died at the age of 101

The Elysée has announced that Emmanuel Macron will preside over Hubert Germain’s burial ceremony on November 11 at the Arc de Triomphe and Mont Valérien.

Hubert Germain, the last companion of the Liberation, died this Tuesday, October 12, announced the Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly. He was the last French fighter in World War II.

“I would first like to inform you of the death of Hubert Germain, our last living companion of the Liberation (…) It is an important moment in our history”, affirmed Florence Parly during a hearing before the commission of Defense of the Senate.

The Elysée has also announced that Emmanuel Macron will preside over two separate ceremonies: a first “in the coming days” at the Invalides and another on November 11 at the Arc de Triomphe then at Mont Valérien for the burial of the last companion of the Liberation.





The resistant will be buried in Mont-Valérien

Only 1,038 people received the title of Companion of the Liberation. It is normally expected that the last representative of the Companions who will die is buried at Mont-Valérien, the main place of execution of resistance fighters and hostages by the German army.

Daniel Cordier, the penultimate companion of the Resistance, died in November 2020 at the age of 100.