Hungary slows down England / CDM 2022 / Qualifiers / England-Hungary (1-1) / SOFOOT.com

Goals: Stones (37e) for the Three Lions // Sallai (24e SP) for the Magyarok

On the lawn of Wembley, England was hooked by a thorny team of Hungary (1-1), this Tuesday evening.

Winners of six of their seven qualifying matches, the English are threatening entry on a center of Luke Shaw diverted in extremis in front of Harry Kane. Despite an obvious superiority of Three lions, it is the left side of Manchester United who puts his team in the panade on a foot too close to the head of Loïc Nego in his penalty area and sanctioned with a penalty, transformed by Roland Sallai (0-1, 24e). A blunder erased less than a quarter of an hour later by John Stones who resumed with determination a free kick from Phil Foden (1-1, 37e).

Decidedly annoying – France can testify – the Magyarok resist the successive assaults of Gareth Southgate’s men, whether Stones, again, who comes to lick the post of Péter Gulácsi, or Raheem Sterling and Kane, unable to kill the meeting. Worse, the finalists of the last Euro put themselves in difficulty and graze the correctional, but Filip Holender lacks lucidity after a ball lost by Bukayo Saka. As a result, this draw allows Poland, winner of Albania, to return to three points from England, which despite everything retains its leading position in this group I of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.





From now on, we should no longer say “itchy hair”, but “valiant Hungary”.

TOEngland (4-3-3): Pickford – Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw – Foden, Rice, Mount – Sterling (Henderson, 76e), Kane (Abraham, 76e, Watkins, 90e+3), Grealish (Saka, 62e). Coach: Gareth Southgate.

Hungary (3-4-2-1): Gulácsi – Kecskés, Lang, Szalai – Nego (Bolla, 90e+3), Nagy, Schäfer (Vécsei, 79e), Nagy – Szoboszlai (Nikolić, 90e+2), Schön (Holender, 68e) – Sallai (Hahn, 79e). Coach: Marco Rossi.

FG