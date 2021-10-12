“I am inevitably disappointed and a little frustrated”

Comedian Jean-Baptiste Maunier was eliminated from Dance with the stars this Friday, October 8, 2021. The star revealed in the film The chorists came back, for us, on his journey on the show.

This Friday, October 8, the ten celebrities still in the running clashed in ruthless duels on the floor of Dance with the stars. The winners of these duels were directly qualified while the losers found themselves head-to-head. After the elimination of Lââm during the first bonus, that of Lola Dubini at the end of the second program, and the departure of Moussa Niang last week, it is finally the actor Jean Baptiste Maunier who left the adventure at the end of this fourth premium, to the regret of viewers. Aurélie Pons and Adrien Caby then Bilal Hassani and Jordan Mouillerac were indeed saved by the votes of the public, Lucie Lucas and Anthony Colette then Wedjene and Samuel Texier by those of the jury. Jean Baptiste Maunier, who paid tribute to his partner Inès Vandamme, looks back on his career.

“Inès Vandamme was able to transmit her passion for dance to me”

Télé-Loisirs: How was your meeting with your partner, Inès Vandamme?

Jean Baptiste Maunier : I first discovered it by phone. Then we started the work. She’s a great person with whom I get along really well. She knew how to transmit to me her passion for dance, her desire to do the best possible.

What coach is she?

It is tough but fair. She tries to get the best of us by pushing us sometimes. She is also a very sensitive coach with enormous qualities.

“I had managed to let go of a lot of stuff”

Not too disappointed that the adventure ends so early?

I am bound to be disappointed and a little frustrated. I had made a lot of progress. I had managed to let go of a lot of things. I would have liked to continue on this energy. This is the game. I have no regrets.

Were you surprised by this departure?

A little. I thought we had a good performance and a good face-to-face. The fate was not in our hands. We are always disappointed and surprised to leave a competition. I am very happy to have learned something new and I hope it will help me in my new projects.

What did you learn about yourself from the show?





I discovered new muscles (laughs). I had an awareness of my body, of the way of moving: of not thinking about making myself small because I am tall and as I am tall, to go to the end of my movements. I’m glad I managed to learn all of his choreographies. It’s easier to learn a text (laughs). Learning a choreography is totally different. It was something complicated that I was starting to assimilate. It will be useful for me later.

“The size difference with Inès Vandamme was the most complicated”

Weren’t you at a disadvantage with your size difference with Inès?

It wasn’t easy for standard dances where you have to keep a frame. It was the most complicated and difficult: I had to lean forward because there is 35 centimeters of difference between us. We had to deal with it.

What did Inès tell you after your elimination?

She was also a little disappointed but she told me that we could be proud of what we had accomplished together and that she was delighted to have shared this adventure with me. She would have liked to take me as far as possible. We have become friends and we will meet again.

What did other participants tell you about DALS after your elimination?

Bilal Hassani and Lucie Lucas were very sad to see us leave. I was close to them. I also received messages from Geremy telling me that he did not want me to leave. I support them and I want them to go as far as possible. It is an ultra-strong human adventure. I have created beautiful friendships with these people. I’m sure we’ll all meet again after this adventure.

“I am very happy to have reunited with my family”

What did your wife think Lea Arnezeder of your background?

She found that I had a lot of courage to participate to this adventure. She is very proud even if she is necessarily quite disappointed. She is especially very happy to find me with our son. I was far from my family in Paris: in the evening, I felt a little alone in the hotel. I am very happy to have found them.

What are your next projects ?

I’m going to shoot something for M6 with Pierre Palmade. Then there will normally be theater and a movie on Amazon early next year.

Are you going to continue dancing?

I will rest first (laughs). It is possible but maybe other dances than sports or couple dances. I especially have a lot of friends who want me to teach them the waltz for their wedding. I may not be the best teacher (laughs).