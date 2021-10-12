“I am preparing”, says Tony Parker about the succession of Jean-Michel Aulas

It’s been a while since the idea has been in the air and the two protagonists were able to respond in the same direction via various interviews. More than ever, this Tuesday in the show As an aside on Canal +, Tony Parker has given a layer as to the possibility of seeing him one day take over from Jean-Michel Aulas at the head of OL. “Why not,” said “TP” with his usual tranquility. I love football, I love basketball. Now, Asvel and OL are the same family. OL entered our capital for two and a half years and things are going very well. I hope Jean-Michel will be with us for a very long time to come. And the day he wants someone to succeed him, I hope he will be proud if he wants it to be me. In any case, I am preparing myself. “





The current president of Asvel took advantage of his visit to As an aside to recall his strong bond with JMA: “I have a lot of affection for Jean-Michel Aulas, he is in my opinion the best president, all sports combined in France, of the last 30 years. It’s amazing how much he has built. Afterwards, you like it or you don’t like it, but you can only respect what he did with this club ”. One would almost have the feeling that the only real suspense concerns the timing of the handover than the identity of the future president of OL, right?