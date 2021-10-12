“I can only watch her”: Vincent (Love is in the meadow) falls for a contender

Vincent the Provençal, a 40-year-old equestrian educator, was in heaven. The farmer of Love is in the meadow 2021 brought Natacha (26-year-old primary health insurance telephone advisor) and Hafsa (34-year-old beautician) to his home. And both did everything to captivate him.

After their evening marked by karaoke or naughty confidences, Vincent and Natacha were the first to wake up. And the contender was “in the top“from the morning as specified by the candidate. After breakfast, place to work. The two women discovered his horses and helped him in the stables. Tired, Hafsa was a little behind while her rival was always so bubbly. “I naturally feel close to Natacha and the fact that she is a little ray of sunshine, I can only look at her and be interested in her. For now, I’m more receptive to Natacha because she does everything to make me.“, confessed the beautiful brown. He therefore offered a private lesson to his beautiful.





Hafsa then went on a horseback ride with Vincent. The opportunity for the beautiful Moroccan to let it be known that she felt good at home. Then head to the restaurant for the trio. And Hafsa took out her best outfit to seduce the farmer. Mission successful! Once at the table, each gave her vision of the couple. The brunette has made it known that she doesn’t forgive infidelity or that she doesn’t like authority. Small problem: Vincent is “qsomeone who takes up space“So that can make sparks. One more reason to get closer to Natacha? The rest of the next episode!