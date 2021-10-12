“I cried”: Matthieu Delormeau very moving by evoking his first homosexual relations

On the Touche plateau not at my post this Tuesday, October 9, Matthieu Delormeau delivered a nice message on a controversial topical subject. The chronicler confided in his youth.

This is a personal subject for Matthieu Delormeau. On the plateau of Touche not at my post, he mentioned his private life as rarely to react to the news. Cyril Hanouna then asked his columnists for their opinion on the next Superman comic strip, in which Clark Kent’s son will assume his bisexuality. In a comic to be released in November, the new Superman will fall in love with a man and take responsibility for his “identity”, announced Monday, October 11 the publisher DC Comics, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. “I have always said that everyone needs heroes and has the right to represent themselves in these heroes “, explained the author, Tom Taylor, quoted in a press release illustrated by a drawing by artist John Timms, where Superman’s son, Jon Kent, kisses a young man, a journalist named Jay Nakamura.

And if Isabelle Morini-Bosc and Géraldine Maillet are not convinced by this news, deeming it marketing, this is not the case of Matthieu Delormeau. “This is not marketing. Think about all those children who are lost in their sexuality and who are going to read this comic. It’s serious what I hear, there is 40% increase in homophobic aggression every year in France “, began the columnist, especially touched by this subject. For him, this comic book will allow “to educate people” : “It’s to tell them, children and people: ‘Being gay is normal’. (…) It’s good to do it”. In Touche pas à mon poste, the columnist then recounted with emotion and modesty his first homosexual experiences.





Matthieu Delormeau has already been the victim of homophobic aggression

“To be honest, in my day, it was bad. The first time I did that I was a kid. The first time, afterwards, I cried. I cried just because that I said to myself: ‘It’s wrong what I did, I’m the devil, it’s not right’ “, remembered Matthieu Delormeau. He continued : “I got that into my head so much when I was little, at school … If there were comics that showed me that what I am is not bad … It ‘ is important, there are kids who are suffering “. Very touched, the columnist of TPMP was also the victim of a homophobic attack, as revealed to you Close. “I went to the police, I spent three hours filing a complaint. I came back three weeks later face to face with the taxi driver who admitted the facts, it was a bad day, he explained. And then, finally, all that to tell you that you spend seven hours filing a complaint, and he got a reminder of the law. “

