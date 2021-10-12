IMF publishes global forecasts, Georgieva retained as head

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) publishes its global growth forecasts on Tuesday, the day after the announcement of the retention of the Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva in her post of Managing Director, after weeks of trying investigations.

The publication of the IMF’s report on the global economic outlook is expected at 1:00 p.m. GMT.

The question of retaining Mrs. Georgieva, 68, at its head had been raised since the publication, on September 16, of the conclusions of an investigation by the law firm WilmerHale, carried out at the request of the Bank’s ethics committee. Global.

The leader was accused of having manipulated a report to favor China, facts that she has always denied.

“The Board of Directors considered that the information presented during its review did not conclusively demonstrate that the CEO played an inappropriate role regarding the + Doing Business 2018+ report when she was CEO of the World Bank, “according to an IMF press release.

“After examining all the evidence presented, the Management Board reaffirms its full confidence in the leadership and the ability of the Director General to continue to perform her duties effectively”, adds the text.

The announcement comes as the IMF and the World Bank began their fall meetings on Monday against the backdrop of the issue of their integrity.

The governing bodies add that they have confidence “in the commitment” of Mrs. Georgieva “to maintain the best standards of governance and integrity at the IMF”.

However, the Board of Directors plans to meet in the future “to examine possible additional measures aimed at ensuring the solidity” of the institution in this area.

– “Difficult episode” –

For her part, Georgieva stressed that this affair was “a difficult episode on a personal level” while reaffirming that the facts were “unfounded”.





“As the IMF meets this week, I am honored to lead such a talented team that works tirelessly to tackle the world’s greatest challenges, from the fight against Covid-19 to the fight against climate change and the fight against economic inequalities, ”she also reacted.

This affair has deeply divided the 24 members of the Board of Directors.

While France, the United Kingdom and Europe more broadly have expressed their support for Mrs Georgieva, the United States has been more reluctant to renew their confidence.

In a separate statement, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed that her priority was “to preserve the integrity and credibility of the World Bank and the IMF”.

However, the Treasury estimated that “in the absence of additional direct evidence concerning the role of the director general, there is no basis for a change of direction”.

The IMF said it had conducted a “comprehensive” and “objective” review of the case, meeting a total of eight times.

During a meeting with the council, Georgieva had deplored “inaccuracies and erroneous assumptions made by the authors of the report”.

At the same time, it had received the support of former World Bank officials and renowned economists including Joseph Stiglitz, winner of the Nobel Prize.

The Treasury warned Monday evening that it will assess “everything new”.

Washington also believes that “proactive measures must be taken to strengthen the integrity and credibility of data at the IMF.”

For its part, the Executive Board of the IMF stressed that a World Bank investigation into possible professional misconduct by employees in the Doing Business report case was “in progress”.

Ms. Georgieva took over as head of the Fund on October 1, 2019, replacing Frenchwoman Christine Lagarde, appointed head of the European Central Bank.

She was then the only candidate for this post.

According to a division of roles inherited from the creation of the Bretton Woods institutions, the Fund is traditionally led by a European while the World Bank is in the hands of an American, currently David Malpass.

In 2019, the IMF authorities had, however, had to change the statutes to be able to ratify the appointment of Ms. Georgieva, who exceeded the age limit, then set at 65 years.