IMF retains Managing Director

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Washington, October 2019. OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva saved her post as Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), receiving the support of the institution’s board of directors, but she emerged very distressed from these weeks of investigation.

The question of keeping Mme Georgieva, 68, at the head of the IMF had been asked since the publication, on September 16, of the conclusions of an investigation by the law firm WilmerHale, carried out at the request of the World Bank’s ethics committee. The leader was accused of having manipulated a report to favor China. She has always denied the facts.

“The Board of Directors considered that the information presented during its review did not conclusively demonstrate that the Chief Executive Officer played an inappropriate role in relation to the report. “Doing Business 2018” when she was Managing Director of the World Bank ”, according to an IMF press release.

“After examining all the evidence presented, the management board reaffirms its full confidence in the leadership and the ability of the Director General to continue to perform her duties effectively”, add text.

Read also IMF director blamed for pushing for China

“Difficult episode”

The announcement comes as the IMF and the World Bank began their fall meetings on Monday against the backdrop of the issue of their integrity. The governing bodies add that they have confidence “In the commitment” by Mme Georgieva “To maintain the best standards of governance and integrity at the IMF”.

However, the Board of Directors plans to meet in the future. “To examine possible additional measures to ensure soundness” of the institution in terms of integrity.

For his part, Mme Georgieva pointed out that this case was “A difficult episode on a personal level” while reaffirming that the facts were “Unfounded”.





“As the IMF meets this week, I am honored to lead such a talented team that works tirelessly to tackle the world’s greatest challenges, from the fight against Covid-19 to the fight against climate change and the fight against economic inequalities ”, she also reacted.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also IMF economic forecasts put to the test of political pressure

European support in the face of American reluctance

This affair has deeply divided the 24 members of the IMF’s Executive Board. While France, the United Kingdom and Europe more broadly have expressed their support for Mr.me Georgieva, the United States was more reluctant to keep her in her post.

And so it was only at the end of nearly four weeks of discussions that the United States ended up rallying to the Europeans who wanted Mme Georgieva. The IMF said it had conducted a review “Complete” and ” goal “ of this case, meeting a total of eight times.

In a meeting with the council, Mr.me Georgieva lamented “Inaccuracies and erroneous assumptions made by the authors of the report”. At the same time, it had received the support of former World Bank officials and renowned economists including Joseph Stiglitz, winner of the Nobel Prize.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Kristalina Georgieva, an atypical profile at the head of the IMF

For its part, the US Treasury had blown the cold, stressing the importance of having “A complete and fair report on all the facts”. “Our primary responsibility is to preserve the integrity of international financial institutions”, explained a spokesperson Alexandra LaManna.

Ms. Georgieva took over as head of the Fund on October 1, 2019, replacing Frenchwoman Christine Lagarde who had been appointed to the European Central Bank. She was then the only candidate for this post.

According to a division of roles inherited from the creation of the Bretton Woods institutions, the Fund is traditionally led by a European while the World Bank is in the hands of an American, currently David Malpass. In 2019, the IMF authorities had, however, had to change the statutes to be able to ratify the appointment of Ms. Georgieva, who exceeded the age limit, then set at 65 years.