In a few days, E.Leclerc Energies customers could be deprived of electricity

The offer from E.Leclerc Energies will end on October 15. Customers who have not switched to a competitor’s offer could have their electricity cut.

In three days, E.Leclerc Energies customers who have not subscribed to a new offer could be deprived of electricity. The energy supplier informed its customers on September 22 that their contract would end on October 15 and that it was not in a position, for the moment, to offer them an alternative offer.

Behind this somewhat brutal announcement, a question of bad timing. E. Leclerc had planned to replace its classic offer with a new dynamic pricing offer in the fall of 2021. But the brand preferred to postpone the release of this subscription, leaving its customers only a few weeks to subscribe to a new contract at another energy supplier. Otherwise, their electricity could be cut.

With dynamic pricing offers, which arrived a few months ago in France, the price of electricity varies every day and every hour according to market prices. They make it possible to take advantage of price reductions but can also result in sudden price increases.





A project postponed to “a more favorable period”

However, electricity prices are currently soaring in Europe. “We expect an increase of around 12%” in regulated electricity prices in February or March, indicated the Minister of Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili at the end of September.

“In a context of unprecedented fluctuations in electricity prices, and sharing the points of vigilance raised by several consumer associations, E.Leclerc Energies has decided to postpone the implementation of its offer” to “a period more favorable, “Leclerc indicated in a press release at the end of September.

E. Leclerc therefore does not bury its new offer and asks its future customers to show “a little patience”, indicates the site. “This new way of consuming must be accompanied by reliable and efficient tools, which will allow you to manage your consumption without risk to your budget”, explains the brand.

Anyway, while waiting for Leclerc’s future offer to become available, customers have no other solution than to fall back on competitor subscriptions, even if it means allowing themselves to be seduced and never repeat the experience at E.Leclerc Energies.