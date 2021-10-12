In “Asterix and the Griffon”, Michel Houellebecq “inspired” a character

COMIC STRIP – Terinconus and his not-so-unfamiliar face. In the new album of the adventures of Asterix and Obelix, Asterix and the Griffin in bookstores on Oct. 21, readers should find a familiar air to one of the new characters. The designer Didier Conrad, in fact, had fun caricaturing Michel Houellebecq.

Left for a long journey in a cold and distant land in the east where the people of the Sarmatians live, Asterix and Obelix are in search of the mysterious and terrifying griffin, a winged mythological creature with the body of a lion who has talons and a raptor beak. On his trail, the two Gauls will obviously have to face the Romans. Among them, some new “bad guys” make their appearance in this 39th album.

This is the case of “Terinconus”, geographer of Caesar and thinking head of this Roman expedition, present in this adventure for the love of science. And the traits of this character should be familiar to you. “We are asked for cartoons with each album! In this character, I am certain

that you will recognize one of our great French writers! ”, warns the author Jean-Yves Ferri in the press kit.

The journalists present during the presentation of the album this Monday, October 11 at the headquarters of Hachette Livre immediately recognized Michel Houellebecq, author and non-geographer to whom we owe the book on the other hand. The map and the territory, Goncourt prize in 2010.