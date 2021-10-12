In “Asterix and the Griffon”, Michel Houellebecq “inspired” a character

COMIC STRIP – Terinconus and his not-so-unfamiliar face. In the new album of the adventures of Asterix and Obelix, Asterix and the Griffin in bookstores on Oct. 21, readers should find a familiar air to one of the new characters. The designer Didier Conrad, in fact, had fun caricaturing Michel Houellebecq.
Left for a long journey in a cold and distant land in the east where the people of the Sarmatians live, Asterix and Obelix are in search of the mysterious and terrifying griffin, a winged mythological creature with the body of a lion who has talons and a raptor beak. On his trail, the two Gauls will obviously have to face the Romans. Among them, some new “bad guys” make their appearance in this 39th album.
This is the case of “Terinconus”, geographer of Caesar and thinking head of this Roman expedition, present in this adventure for the love of science. And the traits of this character should be familiar to you. “We are asked for cartoons with each album! In this character, I am certain
that you will recognize one of our great French writers! ”, warns the author Jean-Yves Ferri in the press kit.
The journalists present during the presentation of the album this Monday, October 11 at the headquarters of Hachette Livre immediately recognized Michel Houellebecq, author and non-geographer to whom we owe the book on the other hand. The map and the territory, Goncourt prize in 2010.
Two years later Vercingetorix’s daughter, this is the first Asterix album published after the disappearance of Albert Uderzo, father of the two Gallic heroes with René Goscinny.
“Albert trusted us to respect the values of the characters he created with René Goscinny by making them live new adventures. It is with great emotion that we worked in his absence on
this album which, we hope, will delight all readers ”, promise the author Jean-Yves Ferri and the designer Didier Conrad, who have been pursuing the epic of Asterix and Obelix since 2013.
For this new opus, the duo leaves Rome and its well-established civilization in the direction of eastern Europe, an unknown, wild and unexplored territory in the cold. In the midst of pristine, wild and frozen expanses as far as the eye can see lives the nomadic people of the Sarmatians, with their yurts and shamans.
″ It breaks a bit with Asterix’s tradition of visiting real countries, and it allows a storytelling atmosphere that suits the supposed presence well.
of a fantastic animal ”, describes screenwriter Jean-Yves Ferri.
Asterix and the Griffin, the 39th album of the adventures of Asterix and Obelix, will be available in bookstores from Thursday, October 21, with a circulation of 2 million copies in France and a total of 5 million copies worldwide, in 17 languages.
The last opus was “sold over 5 million copies worldwide, including more than 2.3 million in France”, according to figures communicated by the Albert René editions. This made it the best-selling book in France in 2019 ahead of two books by Guillaume Musso and Serotonin, by … Michel Houellebecq.
