In Europe, anti-Semitic prejudices, especially widespread in Greece and the former Eastern European countries, according to a survey

Greece, Poland and Hungary are the European countries where anti-Semitic prejudice is most prevalent, according to a survey in 16 states released Tuesday, October 12 for the annual conference of the European Jewish Association (EJA).

Read alsoHaïm Korsia could be reelected Chief Rabbi of France

According to this survey commissioned by the Action and Protection League (APL), a partner organization of the EJA, more than a third of Greeks and Poles (36%) and 30% of Hungarians questioned believe that “Jews will never be able to integrate fully into society“. The belief in a “secret Jewish network that influences political and economic affairs around the worldIs shared by 58% of Greeks, 39% of Hungarians and 34% of Slovaks questioned, according to this survey of 16,000 people, the first results of which were published in 2020.

“Anti-Semitism is deeply rooted in Europe”

Some 36% of Greeks, 27% of Hungarians and 23% of Poles surveyed feed “rather negative feelingsWith regard to Jews, a proportion of 11% in Germany, 8% in France and which falls to 3% in Sweden and the United Kingdom, and 2% in the Netherlands. These three countries in northern Europe are also those where the relativization of the Holocaust is the least strong, according to the survey which has 70 questions.





Read also“The fuse of anti-Semitism in Europe must be defused”, warns the Pope in Budapest

“Worrisome survey results show anti-Semitism is deeply rooted in Europe», Said Rabbi Menachem Margolin, president of the EJA, who plans to adopt a 10-point action plan at his conference. The president of the Central Consistory of France and of the European Center of Judaism, Joël Mergui, denounced attacks on the freedom of Jewish worship, in particular with reference to a judgment of the Belgian constitutional court to prohibit ritual slaughter without prior stunning. “If we can no longer eat kosher, if we can no longer circumcise our children, if we can no longer respect our traditions, we no longer have a future in the countries that prevent us from doing so.He warned.

The survey was carried out by the Ipsos institute in December 2019 and January 2020 in Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and United Kingdom.