In Moscow, the hunt for “foreign agents”

INVESTIGATION – As in the days of the USSR, the convictions of personalities accused of harming the interests of the country are increasing.

From our correspondent in Moscow

The time of “spies” has returned … On September 29, Ilya Satchkov, 35, the founder and CEO of Group-IB, one of the leading Russian IT security companies, was arrested and placed in pre-trial detention for two months in the Moscow prison of Lefortovo. He is accused of having transmitted secret information in the field of cybersecurity to a foreign intelligence agency, thus undermining “To the reputation and interests of Russia”. According to article 275 of the penal code (“high treason”) invoked against him, the case is classified secret and no details have been disclosed. Satchkov faces up to twenty years in prison.

Man is far from being a stranger. Founded in 2003, Group-IB specializes in the detection and prevention of cyber attacks. The company collaborates with Russian security services, large banks (Sberbank, Alfa-Bank), state enterprises (Rostec), as well as with many foreign countries,