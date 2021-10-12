In Paris, the Covid-19 crisis accelerated the departure of families

martin-dm via Getty Images For the 2020-2021 school year, the capital recorded an “unprecedented drop of 5%.

PARIS – There are fewer and fewer schoolchildren in Paris, and the health crisis has something to do with it. For the 2020-2021 school year, the capital recorded an “unprecedented drop of 5%”, or about 6,000 students in public establishments of the first degree, reports franceinfo this Tuesday, October 12.

For the start of the 2021-2022 school year, about twenty classes have disappeared for lack of students (63 closings for 43 openings), specifies the rectorate to franceinfo.

Asked by our colleagues, a director of the 20th arrondissement stressed that these reduced staff allow better working and management conditions. But she is also worried about the future of her establishment in which “it will probably be necessary to consider class closures”. The abandonment of the public has slightly benefited private schools but especially establishments in the provinces or suburbs of Paris.





Paris losing popularity

For several years, Paris has effectively no longer the coast, especially with families. “The capital has lost an average of 10,800 inhabitants each year” since 2012, noted INSEE in a December 2020 report.

As a result (among others), schools are losing their small occupants: between 2000 and 3000 depending on the year between 2016 and 2019 in first-level public schools, recalls LCI. In the midst of the 2020 municipal campaign, the candidate Rachida Dati indeed even makes an argument against the outgoing (re-elected) Anne Hidalgo.

The health crisis has obviously played a role: successive confinements have exacerbated the needs for outdoors and living space, which are sometimes larger.

However, as INSEE already underlined in its report based on data prior to the crisis, “the high cost of housing in Paris, the reduced supply of large-scale housing for families and the search for another framework for life are the main explanatory factors of these migratory flows. ”

These flows do not necessarily lead Parisians very far. “Half of them remain in the Ile-de-France region”, noted INSEE, which specifies that “between 2013 and 2018 the population increased in all the Ile-de-France departments”, with the exception of intramural Paris.

See also on The HuffPost: Covid: end of the mask in primary school in the departments with an incidence rate of less than 50