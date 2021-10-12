In Port-au-Prince, daily life under the influence of gangs

Long confined to the slums, the gangs have gradually extended their control in Haiti and the nearly three million inhabitants of Port-au-Prince are forced to adapt their daily lives to this reality, for fear of being the next victim.

“The gangs today reign supreme and lords over the country,” laments Gédéon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in the Haitian capital.

The organization notes an alarming increase in kidnapping cases in Haiti: more than 600 cases were recorded in the first three quarters of 2021 against 231 in the same period in 2020.

The kidnapping of pastors or faithful in October, sometimes in the middle of Sunday masses, by gang members sometimes acting with their faces uncovered, showed that no place was spared.

“No place is safe: anything can happen anywhere”, summarizes Daphné Bourgoin.

At 42, this head of a textile company has seen her life, and that of her family, change completely in the face of the rise of gangs.

With her husband and their two children, she had to leave the house they owned due to increasing crime in a poor neighborhood that they had to walk through every day to get to their places of work.

“Crossing Martissant every day was no longer possible in terms of security,” recalls Daphne. “We had to rent a house and it’s not at all planned in our budget, our life. It’s like starting over” from zero, she sighs.

At the beginning of June, the underprivileged district of Martissant emptied of its inhabitants when several gangs sought to take control of it by arms. The sector is indeed strategic because crossed by the only access road to the southern half of Haiti.

– 19,000 displaced –

Even the organization Doctors Without Borders, established in 2006 in Martissant, has resolved to move its emergency center to Port-au-Prince, complicating access to care.

“We discussed with the community leaders on the spot and we understood that the safety of our teams was no longer guaranteed”, regrets Désiré Kimanuka, project manager of the NGO.





The clashes spread to other poor areas of the capital and over the summer more than 19,000 people, already among the most vulnerable in the country, had to flee their homes to take refuge in gymnasiums or public places. , according to the UN.

A truce, decreed by the leaders of the Martissant gangs in the aftermath of the August 14 earthquake to allow humanitarian aid to reach the victims of the southern regions, did not last a month.

The control of armed gangs on a two-kilometer stretch of the national road de facto prevents any secure access to two of Haiti’s three oil terminals.

And the third, located in the slum of Cité Soleil, was quick to attract envy: “Over the past two weeks, a dozen tankers have been hijacked”, denounces David Turnier, president of the National Association of Petroleum Product Distributors.

“The bandits take possession of the trucks: sometimes they empty the contents, sometimes they resell the vehicle and its contents to the owner,” he explains.

Faced with the risk of seeing their employees sequestered and losing more than 15,000 euros of merchandise by truck, distributors have almost suspended their activities.

– “Go out and not come back” –

Faced with this fuel shortage, Portoprinciens are limiting their travel, already drastically reduced by the risk of kidnappings.

“We no longer go out at night and the first thing we do when we wake up is to look + how is the street? +, That is to say, check the different alert groups on WhatsApp to find out if we will go out or not, ”explains Daphné Bourgoin.

“My children live with this fear. When I go out, they ask me where I am going (…) because they know that we can go out and not come back”, she testifies with sadness.

The forty-something now manages not to leave her home once or twice a week, always during the day.

When gunshots rang out in broad daylight in front of her workshop located in a supposedly quiet neighborhood, she did not even try to call the police.

“I have no state, no police: no one is watching over me. If something happens to me, I will be just one more case.”

The Haitian national police, contacted by AFP about the security situation, declined to comment.