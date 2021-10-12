In Roubaix, Auchan is testing a mini-market in which 28 cameras capture all your purchases

At the heart of the Roubaix business school campus, since September 14, there has been a mini-market of a different kind. Over 38 m² are distributed 500 references, from shampoo to pesto through pasta boxes and sweets. Here, nothing is missing except maybe one thing: the cash register.

28 cameras

The principle of Auchan Go is simple. First, you must download the dedicated application. Then, to enter, all you have to do is scan the QR code available on your phone. Twenty-eight motion sensor cameras analyze customer actions and thus capture what products are taken in the stalls. It only remains to leave the store. Without paying ? Not quite: the application sends a notification with the receipt and the amount of the shopping.



Total autonomy

” This system gives students full autonomy », Explains Alexandre Caron, director of student life at EDHEC. ” We wanted to make life easier for students », Adds Anne Zuccarelli, director of student experience at EDHEC. On average, 250 transactions are carried out per day on this campus which has 4,000 people, knowing that anyone present on the premises can access it.

” Not having to queue to pay saves time and is very convenient. We can come when we want and the departments are quite varied », Recognize Suzanne and Margot, 18 years old, students of the school.





“There is no facial recognition. “

These spokes were designed with ” four school students, explains Guillaume Robin, new concept director at Auchan. The offer will be adapted based on student feedback. »As for the supply, it is done every day by the Auchan de Faches-Thumesnil.

As for security issues, Guillaume Robin is well aware that “ it can be anxious 28 cameras like that! This is why the choice was made, in agreement with the CNIL, not to use facial recognition. In addition, as required by law, no image storage is done.. “Auchan plans to develop the concept in other places” semi-public “.