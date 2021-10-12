In Spain, the four-day week will be tested on a large scale

The idea of ​​a four-day working week, without a reduction in pay, seems to be advancing slowly in Spain. Launched by the radical left-wing party Más País, founded by elders of Podemos, the initiative was taken up by the government of Pedro Sánchez. For now, Más País and the Spanish executive have reached an agreement. From 2022, a pilot project will be launched on a large scale. Spain will thus devote 50 million euros to experiment, for three years, the four-day week, which will be established in 200 volunteer companies. The objective of this test is to compare the companies that have implemented the measure and the others, in order to assess the effects.

But in Jaén, in the heart of Andalusia and the olive groves, the four-day week is already a reality for the Delsol company. Specializing in the development of software for companies, it was the first in Spain to introduce it, in January 2020. The 181 employees thus benefit from their shortened week, without reduction in pay. A winning bet, according to Human Resources Director Ana Arroyo: “The results are very positive. This has been beneficial for both employees and the company. The worker has gained emotional balance. However, a happy employee is much more productive and, therefore, he will earn more money for the company. The absenteeism rate has fallen by almost 20% and turnover has also increased by 20%. “

More well-being at work and in their personal life, this is the observation made by Delsol employees. “Beyond the time I gained to do poetry, theater or visit my family, I learned to cook and started to play sports, enthuses Pedro Cortés, communications officer. It caused a radical change because I completely changed my lifestyle. So much so that I lost 46 kilos thanks to the changes the four-day week brought about and my new way of looking at work and, ultimately, life! “





At Delsol there is no doubt that the four-day week test was successful. But the initiative does not seem to appeal to everyone in Spain. The opposition, the employers and many economists consider this initiative utopian. They do not understand how this measure could work in Spain, when the economy is already suffering from a serious productivity problem. “To say that the 20% reduction in the number of working hours can be fully compensated by the increase in productivity, only because employees are happier because they work fewer days a week, it is in my opinion a reckless assertion, which is profoundly lacking in rigor and has no foundation ”, argues María Jesús Fernández, economist at Funcas, the foundation of the Spanish Savings Banks.

Critics of the four-day week also recall that the Spanish economy is made up mainly of small businesses, oriented towards traditional low-tech sectors. It is in this type of structure that the measure will have the most difficulty to be implemented. One thing is certain, the four-day week still has a long way to go in Spain before reaching a broad consensus.