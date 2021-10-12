In Sweden, Malmö tries to mobilize against the rise of anti-Semitism

A laptop computer of the UMAF association of young people against anti-Semitism and xenophobia, in Malmö, Sweden, in February 2019. THIBAULT SAVARY / AFP

The first incident took place in March. After a religion class, where Rebecka (first names have been changed), 12, spoke about her faith in class, at a college in Malmö, a student said in Arabic: “I hate her, her and her disgusting people. “ Soon after, the Jewish teenager discovered a tag near her locker: “Free Palestine – fuck Israel. “ Someone spat on his jacket, some students started shouting propalestinian slogans on his way … Contacted by his parents, the school administration said that it was taking the matter very seriously. The Ombudsman against discrimination has opened an investigation. But at the start of the school year, the harassment resumed.





“I had prepared for our children to be targets, but I didn’t think it would happen so soon”, admits Esther, the teenager’s mother. Her husband, Yarin, was born in Israel. When they were younger, they had mentioned the idea of ​​moving there. What happened to their eldest daughter decided them: next summer, they will leave Sweden, with their three children, to go and live in Ra’anana, northeast of Tel Aviv. “There is no future for us here”, sighs Esther.

International conference

It is exactly the opposite that the Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Löfven hopes to demonstrate by hosting, on Wednesday October 13, in Malmö, an international forum on anti-Semitism. Entitled “Remember – React”, the conference will bring together representatives from around fifty countries, including United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, by videoconference.

The choice of the port of 350,000 inhabitants, in the south of the country, is no accident. In 1943, when the German army occupied Denmark, it was through Malmö that the Danish Jews fled. It was also there that 15,000 concentration camp survivors arrived on board the famous “white buses” in the spring of 1945. But in recent years, Malmö’s image has tarnished, to be associated with a growing and increasingly visible anti-Semitism.

In a city where a third of the population was born abroad and many have roots in the Middle East, each upsurge in violence between Israel and Palestine translates into new threats against the Jewish community. “Unfortunately, politicians did not want to recognize the problem”, regrets Fredrik Sieradzki, spokesperson for the Jewish congregation.

