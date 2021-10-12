In Texas, compulsory vaccination is now prohibited

The announcement comes a month after Joe Biden said vaccination would be mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees. Texas Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott announced Monday that he was banning all entities in his state, including private companies, from imposing a vaccine requirement on their employees or consumers.

In his tweet, the governor issued the press release announcing the adopted decree, which states that“No entity in Texas can compel a person, including an employee or a consumer, to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they object for a reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for reasons of medical reasons “.

A month ago, Joe Biden’s announcement regarding the vaccine requirement sparked an outcry among Republicans who, in the name of individual freedoms, immediately threatened to take legal action.

The governor fully vaccinated and known to have been fiercely opposed to the requirement to wear a mask, tested positive for Covid-19 in August, after attending a public indoor event. While these decisions against the need for vaccination and the wearing of a mask won him the support of former President Donald Trump’s followers, they drew strong criticism from Texas Democrats.