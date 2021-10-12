“In the current climate, it was stupid”, admits Gaëtan Matis about his dubious joke on Eric Zemmour

Monday evening in “Touche pas à mon poste”, the young man explained that he regretted, vis-à-vis the relatives of the victims of the Bataclan, the echo given to his joke. Not a word of apology, however, with regard to the columnist.

Gaëtan Matis was until now not known to the general public. The recent controversy, sparked by a tasteless joke posted on social media on Saturday, has put him in the spotlight. In question, a trait of black humor in which he imagined reserving the Bataclan “For Éric Zemmour and his audience” . He caused an uproar on social media. The person, who had to cancel his scheduled show dates at the Point-Virgule theater in Paris, came on Monday to explain himself on the set of Cyril Hanouna.

Testing the limits

“I made a valve. Am I happy with the result?, explains the thirty-something. Not at all. The bullshit is to have frozen it on social networks. When I did it on stage, people laughed. Twice, I did it. ” Cyril Hanouna stops him and recalls, rightly: “On stage, people make the process of coming to see you, on social networks, it’s more complicated.” His interlocutor replied that he was addressing precisely this audience, through social networks. On the merits, Gaëtan Matis claims the right to provoke to test the limits, “Fuck big punches in the face”, in the tradition of Charlie hebdo Where Hara-kiri.





He had already done a mea culpa on Saturday: “I would like to apologize to the victims of the attacks and their families. I take note that this valve was in bad taste. ” Here it is in its entirety. “If I had a time machine, I would have fun booking the Bataclan room for the evening of November 13 and I would organize a meeting night between Eric Zemmour and his audience.”

“Do I regret my joke?”, continues Gaëtan Matis. It escaped me, I agree. “ He says he was “clumsy” with regard to the families of the victims of the Bataclan: “In the current climate, that was a stupid joke.” Not a word, on the other hand, in this interview on “TPMP”, with regard to editorialism and its audience, yet the main targets of this joke which, having become viral and media-related, had everything of an incitement to the violence.

“I have received threats of death, harassment, calls to suicide”, assures Gaëtan Matis, who can no longer sleep at home, his address having leaked. On Twitter, some Internet users recall that at the time of the Mila affair, the comedian accused the young woman of having put herself in this situation through her fault, by dint of having expressed herself on social networks. “Like all those who wave the banner of freedom of expression, they say a lot of bullshit”, he perorated then, not really on the tone of the joke.

