In the hospital, a “gloomy” climate despite the end of the health crisis

A nurse at the University Hospital of Angers (CHU), in Angers, June 10, 2021 LOIC VENANCE / AFP

In the hospital, the fourth epidemic wave may well belong more and more clearly to the past, with a general decline in the number of patients with Covid-19, the warning signals have been increasing for several weeks. Closed beds, vacant positions, operating theaters in slow motion… the post-crisis period still seems far from better days, to hear doctors and unions.

“We are going through a difficult start to the school year with great strain on human resources”, warns Professor François-René Pruvot, at the head of the conference of presidents of the CHU establishment medical commission. In question: the “Nursing shortage” faced by many establishments, he points out. “Large attractive hospitals have staffing issues never seen before, abounds in Doctor Thierry Godeau, his counterpart in hospitals. Everyone comes out of the crisis flushed but without feeling that everyday life is improving, on the contrary. “

Closed beds and vacancies

In the first rank of regions under pressure: Ile-de-France, subject long before the Covid-19 crisis to major recruitment difficulties with its high cost of living. “Since the start of the school year, we have been sorely lacking nurses to run the establishments”, summarizes Didier Jaffre, director of the healthcare offer of the regional health agency, referring to the public as well as the private sector. Among the most suffering sectors: pediatrics, neurology, oncology, psychiatry, or even geriatrics, he specifies.





At the Assistance publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), there are 520 fewer nurses in the establishments than a year ago, according to consolidated figures at the beginning of September, for nearly a thousand nursing positions vacant. The recruitments made during the month of September were unable to fill this gulf: 820 positions are still to be filled. The impact is major on an offer of care already on the wire: 18% of the beds had to remain closed at the return of summer. “We are in great difficulty on night shifts, describes Pierre-Emmanuel Lecerf, deputy general manager. It only takes a few fewer jobs on these complicated schedules to have to close a lot of beds. “

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also “Outside, people move on while we are still in the fight”: in Marseille, resuscitation services on the defensive

In the field, the climate is “Gloomy”, says Olivier Milleron, cardiologist at Bichat hospital and spokesperson for the Inter-hospital Collective (CIH). “There are a lot of patients to take care of, but no prospect of improvement”, he describes. Several nursing positions are vacant in his own department, but among his neurology neighbors, we are hardly ever in a position to open, he reports. Its cardiology intensive care floor is thus preparing to welcome certain patients coming from neurovascular emergencies to provide relief. A “Degraded solution”, he said.

You have 77.72% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.