In the Landes, rapper Soso Maness interrupts his concert to defend a harassed young woman

While participating in the You-F Festival in Narosse in the Landes, on October 8, Marseille rapper Soso Maness cropped a man who was harassing a woman in the pit. A sequence that has already toured social networks

The video posted on social networks is creating a buzz. It shows the Marseille rapper Soso Maness, on October 8, at the You F Festival, in Narosse, in the Landes. While on stage, the interpreter of “Petrouchka” (nearly 90 million views on Youtube) interrupted his concert to apostrophize a festival-goer who annoyed a young woman.

” Leave her alone. Bro, I already told you once, respect women, ”he said. “I’ve been seeing you for a while. Party quietly, okay? He swings, cheered by the crowd. In a few hours, the video was viewed more than 400,000 times on social networks, retweeted by the rapper himself.

As revealed by France Bleu, the scene was filmed by a 17-year-old young man. “After the scene, the woman left aside, she was a little in shock. I think the guy is gone. Everyone was saying, “Take it out! “. We can say a lot about this rapper, but everyone appreciated his reaction, he remains human! “, He estimated.





Soso Maness is controversial at the Huma Festival

Before the holding of the You-F Festival, the Marseille rapper, who has experienced a meteoric rise since the hit of the collective En Bande Organée (and also prison for drugs cases), was controversial, due to comments hostile to the police forces held at the Huma Festival. His audience took up in chorus with him a slogan regularly heard in the demonstrations: “Everyone, everyone hates the police”.

Following this, the mayor of Dax (center right) Julien Dubois, and the prefect of the Landes, Cécile Bigot-Dekeyzer, had announced not to participate in the You-F Festival. In a statement, the prefect condemned “the very negative remarks made by the rapper against the police” which, according to her, had caused “a very strong controversy”. Julien Dubois, meanwhile, evoked a festival which “seems to make the choice to maintain a rapper calling for hatred against the police”.