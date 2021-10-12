In the polls, a very low access threshold to the second round

An Ifop-Fiducial poll for Sud Radio published on Monday places Marine Le Pen and Xavier Bertrand tied, with 16% of voting intentions.

Six months before the first round of the presidential election, the French political landscape is totally fragmented, according to the most recent polls. Survey aggregators, such as that of the political news site Context, testify to this phenomenon, with a very strong rise of Eric Zemmour in the polls. The far-right polemicist comes to contest their places for the right-wing candidate (Xavier Bertrand is the best placed) and the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

An Ifop-Fiducial survey for Sud Radio (methodology here), published this Monday, confirms the rise of Zemmour (14% of voting intentions, +2 points compared to a wave dating from the 1er October) without however placing it in the second round, as was done in a Harris Interactive poll for “Challenges” on October 6 (methodology here). In the Ifop study, the journalist convicted of provoking racial hatred is preceded by Xavier Bertrand (16%) and Marine Le Pen (16%). Ifop notes, like other pollsters, the collapse of the candidate of the National Rally, with a decline of 6 points since September. As a result, the access threshold to the second round is very low, while Emmanuel Macron, himself, obtains 25% of the voting intentions according to Ifop.





In 2002, already, Le Pen reached the second round with less than 17% of the votes

In 2017, already, just over 600,000 votes separated the fourth (Jean-Luc Mélenchon) from the candidate qualified for the second round (Marine Le Pen), a situation radically different from that of 2012 and 2007, two elections marked by a duel between the right and the Socialist Party. Current polls draw a balance of power evoking the 2002 presidential election, which saw Jean-Marie Le Pen qualify for the second round with 16.86% of the vote, with a lead of less than 200,000 ballots over the socialist candidate Lionel Jospin .

Edito:“2022 could rhyme with 2002”

The Ifop survey also tests a Valérie Pécresse hypothesis. The president of Île-de-France obtains only 11% of the voting intentions and is preceded by Eric Zemmour (still credited with 14%). In this configuration, Marine Le Pen is credited with 18% of the votes. Michel Barnier, who hopes to beat Bertrand and Pécresse to become the candidate of the Republicans, is not tested in the Ifop poll.

Despite a very low entry ticket to the second round, no left-wing candidate is on the way to access it. In the Ifop poll, none even crosses the 10% mark. The green Yannick Jadot is the least badly placed, with 8% of the voting intentions in the two hypotheses tested. The rebellious Jean-Luc Mélenchon is behind him (7%, but 8% in the Pécresse hypothesis). Socialist Anne Hidalgo obtains only 6%, a score close to the fiasco of 2017, when Benoît Hamon had gathered only 6.36% of the vote.