In Tunisia, a new government and little room for maneuver

To stay up to date on African news, subscribe to the “Monde Afrique” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 a.m., find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of World Africa.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden announcing the formation of a new government in Tunis, October 11, 2021. AFP PHOTO / TUNISIAN PRSIDENCY PRESS SERVICE

Nearly two and a half months after the July 25 coup, President Kaïs Saïed is no longer the sole head of the executive in Tunisia. On Monday, October 11, the head of government, Najla Bouden, herself recently appointed, announced the composition of her team: twenty-five ministers – one third of whom are women – in charge of “Restore confidence” and of “Fight against corruption”. While Tunisia is still living under an exceptional regime in which Kaïs Saïed concentrates legislative and executive powers, without recourse, what room for maneuver will the new government have?





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Tunisia facing the autocratic drift of its president, Kaïs Saïed

In the current political configuration, ” thes profiles of the new ministers are reassuring in terms of their skills ”, believes the political scientist Youssef Cherif, but they are “Unknown to the general public and very distant from politics”. Most are technocrats, from academia or the administration, or close to Kaïs Saïed, such as the lawyer and former campaign coordinator of the head of state, Taoufik Charfeddine. Minister of the Interior for four months under the former government of Hichem Mechichi, he was reappointed to this post on Monday. A rehabilitation which marks the desire of the presidency to keep an eye on a ministry known for its autonomous functioning, a legacy of the police state set up under the dictatorship of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

Kamel Deguiche, former minister of sports, has also been reinstated in his functions, as well as Leïla Jaffel, former minister of state domains, sacked in February, who takes the head of justice. Appointments which testify to the influence of the presidency in the choices of Najla Bouden.

Degradation of public finances

Determining to face the current crisis, the Ministry of the Economy has been entrusted to Samir Saïed, former CEO of telecommunications operator Tunisie Telecom. His career in the international banking world could be an asset for “Reassure foreign partners”, according to Youssef Cherif.

Despite “Some positive signals”, with more than nine women ministers, a first in the country, academic and media specialist Larbi Chouikha stresses that the new government does not have a clear program. “This feminization should not be just cosmetic. We are still waiting for a roadmap and deadlines during this transitional period ”, he emphasizes.

You have 45.16% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.