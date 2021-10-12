INFO FRANCEINFO | Parisians move, the capital loses 6,000 schoolchildren in one year

This year, the city of Paris has 6,000 fewer schoolchildren than the previous school year (2019-2020), an unprecedented drop of 5%, franceinfo learned from the Paris rectorate on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. The health crisis is over. one of the causes of this decline, with the departure of many families from the capital. This drop of 6,000 students in public primary schools is much greater than in the previous year. In September 2020, 3,700 fewer schoolchildren had been counted.

On average, for ten years, the city of Paris has lost 2,500 schoolchildren each year. 63 classes closed in total during this new school year in Paris, while 43 opened. All the districts of the capital are affected by these reductions, but the districts most affected are the 9th, 10th and 11th arrondissements. “It’s pretty huge, we have never had so much loss of students in a year”, testifies the director of a school in the 20th arrondissement of Paris which has 115 students this year, against 140 last year.





According to this director, many families have gone to live in the suburbs or in the regions. “We take advantage of it, she adds. We have small classes, which are very good conditions for teachers and students. “ Which does not prevent her from being worried about the future of her school: “We are going to work on the numbers for the start of the new school year, and we will probably have to consider class closures.”