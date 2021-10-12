interview with journalist Maria Ressa, 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday, October 8 to Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and her Russian colleague Dimitri Muratov for their efforts in favor of freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia. Maria Ressa speaks in the French media for the first time since this distinction from the Norwegian Nobel Committee for his investigative articles. She speaks on the occasion of the 4th edition of the Medias en Seine festival organized by franceinfo and The echoes.

After covering Asia for a long time for CNN, Maria Ressa founded the investigative site The Rappler in 2012 to expose corruption and disinformation in his country. Under the influence of several arrest warrants, she has become the bête noire of the power embodied by President Duterte. This is what she explains in this interview with franceinfo as part of the Medias en Seine festival, at the microphone of Lucas Menget.

franceinfo : How did you react after the announcement of this 2021 Nobel Peace Prize which was awarded to you?

It was a bit of a roller coaster. First I was stunned by the news, I think then I cried. And then I watched the impact it had on journalists, not just in Rappler, but even in the Philippines and all my journalist friends around the world. So I am delighted to see that the Nobel Committee saw the crucial role journalists around the world play today in the battle for the facts.

You know, I’ve learned over the past five years that all attacks, both online and in real life, are tied to the prizes you may have received or the investigative articles you may have. go out. When I was the target of 90 hate messages per hour in 2016, the goal was to organize a domino effect, to create a meta-story, with the message “journalists are criminals”.





Hammering a lie a million times turns it into a fact. People who had never met me thought I was a criminal! And it came back very quickly. A year later, President Duterte basically called us “criminals”. A week later, we received our first assignment. In 2020, I was sentenced and received my ninth and tenth arrest warrants. It really was a roller coaster ride.

Part of your strategy lies in your last announcement, to create a fund with Mark Thomson, who is the head of the New York Times. What will this fund be used for and how will it be used to help journalism around the world?

Independent newspapers are going to need help to survive, especially in the southern hemisphere, as the economic model is collapsing, advertisements have shifted to new technologies.

Of the official development assistance distributed by democratic countries which have development aid policies, only 0.3% is granted to journalists. Our goal is to go down to 1%, which would allow us to obtain one billion euros each year and to help these media in this period of transition.

The full version of this interview with the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate can be found at 10:00 am at the Médias en Seine franceinfo-Les Echos festival and on the mediaenseine.com website.