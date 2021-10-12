iOS 15.0.2 is available: fixes for AirTags, CarPlay and others

Apple is releasing a new minor update to iOS 15 that fixes not-so-minor bugs. iOS 15.0.2 (build 19A404) fixes the following issues:

Photos saved to your photo library from the Messages app could be deleted after deleting the thread or associated message.

Leather Card Holder with MagSafe for iPhone might not connect to Find My.

The AirTag might not appear in the Objects tab of the Find My app.

CarPlay might fail to open audio apps or become disconnected during playback.

Device restore or update could fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models.

On iPad, iPadOS 15.0.2 is released. The list of fixes is a bit shorter:





Device restore or update might fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPad mini (6th generation).

Along with that, iOS 15.1 is currently in its third beta. This release will be significant as it will finally bring SharePlay, lossless audio and Dolby Atmos for HomePods, and support for temperature sensors for HomeKit automations, among others.