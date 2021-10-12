iOS 15: Apple urgently launches security update

This is the 17th vulnerability that Apple must patch this year in the operating systems of its mobile devices, which are known for their reliability. Featured at WWDC in June and rolled out in September, iOS and iPadOS Updates 15 are already due for a major overhaul. Apple has been broadcasting since Monday evening an urgent update, 15.0.2, which must prevent cybercriminals from carrying out targeted attacks on vulnerable devices of the brand. Reported by an anonymous cybersecurity researcher, this software bug allows an attacker to access the core of the device and issue any command or install other malware.



