iOS 15: Apple urgently launches security update

This is the 17th vulnerability that Apple must patch this year in the operating systems of its mobile devices, which are known for their reliability. Featured at WWDC in June and rolled out in September, iOS and iPadOS Updates 15 are already due for a major overhaul. Apple has been broadcasting since Monday evening an urgent update, 15.0.2, which must prevent cybercriminals from carrying out targeted attacks on vulnerable devices of the brand. Reported by an anonymous cybersecurity researcher, this software bug allows an attacker to access the core of the device and issue any command or install other malware.
“Apple has received reports that this vulnerability could be actively exploited,” the company explains in the update description. As usual, the Californian giant does not detail the technical problem until the majority of devices have been updated.
The list of potentially affected devices is extensive. All the latest iPhones from 6S, the first backward compatible with iOS 15, but also all iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and newer, iPad 5th generation and newer. Not to mention the iPad mini 4 and more recent models but also the iPod touch (7th generation).
Light but decisive, updating an iPhone takes for example fifteen minutes, restarting included.