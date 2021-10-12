Is Emmanuel Macron right to say that the French work less than their neighbors?

In weekly work, French employees do not work less. On the other hand, over the year and for the entire population, France ranks last within the OECD.

Work more to produce more and to finance more protection. This is the message hammered out this morning by the Head of State on the occasion of the presentation of the “France 2030” investment plan.

“When we compare ourselves, we are a country that works less than the others, that remains true, recalled Emmanuel Macron. We have an amount of allocated work that is not at the right level. Both in the life cycle and in cumulative hours. We have a strength which is the social and educational model and a weakness is that we no longer have the productive model that allows it to be financed. “

This is not the first time that the president assures that the French do not work enough. At the end of the great national debate which followed the yellow vests crisis in 2019, Emmanuel Macron had made it one of these axes of reform for the end of the quinquennium before the health crisis came to stop.

But do the French really work “less than the others”? It depends on what you are watching. If we take the weekly working time of active French people, this is not obvious.

Take employees for example. They worked an average of 36.5 hours per week in 2020 according to a Dares study published in July. A slight decrease in working time compared to 1990 (37.5 hours) but relatively stable for 20 years, or even slightly increasing for 7 years.

Working hours of French employees. © Dares

This is not the case for non-salaried French workers, whose weekly working time has been falling steadily since 2005. Although it remains much higher than that of salaried workers, it has fallen from 51.9 hours to 43, 9 hours in 15 years. The decrease is less but real if we take 2019 as a reference (45.3 hours), 2020 being an atypical year.

Working hours of non-salaried French workers. © Dares

We can therefore see that despite the change to 35 hours in 1998, weekly working time has not fallen. It was 36.5 hours per week in 1999, exactly the same as in 2020.





What about our neighbors?

The Dares had produced a comparative study on the subject in 2018. If we take all the employees (full-time and part-time), France is not off the hook compared to its European neighbors. While they worked slightly less than the average for EU-28 countries at the time (36.4 hours per week), the working time of French employees was higher than that of Danes (32.3 hours), Germans (34.8 hours), Italians (35.5 hours) or even Dutch (29.3 hours). Only British (36.8 hours) and Spanish (36.4 hours) employees work slightly more.

Weekly working time in Europe. © Dares

If French employees work on average as much or more than their European neighbors, this is partly due to part-time employees who work significantly more (23.7 hours on average) than their neighbors (20.9 hours on average in the EU). Full-time employees work significantly less in France than most of their neighbors. 39.1 hours for the French against 42.2 for the British, 40.4 hours for the Germans, 39.9 hours for the Spaniards and Swedes.

In short, in weekly working time, the French do not have to be ashamed of their neighbors.

What about working time over the year? On this point French employees are well below OECD countries (1,662 hours in 2020 but 1,718 hours in 2019 before the Covid). In 2020, France was indeed ranked 37th out of 38 countries with 1,320 hours of annual work for employees. Only Germany is behind with 1,284 hours, which can be explained by the significant use of part-time work for women.

In 2019, France was a little better ranked but it was still 33rd with 1,421 hours worked over the year. Far from countries like Belgium (1442 hours), Italy (1583 hours) or Spain (1613 hours).

If the French work rather less during the year, it is not because of the paid holidays which are more or less harmonized in Europe (20 to 25 days) it is because of the RTT consequence of the law of 35 hours. The French thus have an average of 32 days off over the year (including RTT) against 25 for the European average.

In addition, there are two other problems: the duration of shorter careers and the lower activity rate. In France, men leave the labor market on average two years earlier than elsewhere in Europe (61.9 years against 63.9 years) and women one year and four months earlier (61.8 years against 63, 1 year). And if the French finish their studies slightly before some of their neighbors (20.7 years on average against 22.4 years in Germany), that does not compensate for leaving earlier.

Finally, France’s most acute problem concerns the inactivity rate, ie the number of people who are not working (whether they are inactive, retired or unemployed). It is on this point that the country stands out particularly from its neighbors and in the world. The OECD published a study in 2019 that measures the total number of hours worked not per worker employed this time but per inhabitant. And here, France is good last in the OECD with 630.9 hours worked over a year.

For comparison, Spain is 696 hours, Italy 705 hours, Germany 722 hours, the United Kingdom 747. The euro area is over 709 hours on average, the EU is 744 hours and the OECD at 804 hours. A French person therefore works 173 hours less on average over a year than an average inhabitant of one of the great rich countries of the planet.