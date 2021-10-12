“It was John who filed for the divorce,” says Paul McCartney

The Beatles, when “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” was released in 1967. MPL COMMUNICATION / PAUL MCCARTNEY, 2020

She inspired them to settle scores through songs, such as Wah-Wah and Run of the Mill at Harrison, Early 1970 at Ringo Starr, Too Many People at McCarntey and How Do You Sleep? at Lennon. More than half a century after their explosion in full flight, will we ever have the final word on the separation of the Beatles?

One month before the album’s release Let it be, the Daily Mirror made its headline on April 10, 1970, with a shattering announcement: “Paul Quits The Beatles” (“Paul Quits The Beatles”). The official story would remember that it was McCartney who brought about the end of the most famous group in the world when he wrote in a press release that he no longer worked with the three other members of the “Fab Four”. A week later he was going out McCartney, his first solo album. Since then, the reasons for the band’s disappearance have been the subject of much speculation, ranging from artistic disputes and legal disputes to John Lennon’s marriage to Yoko Ono.

Fifty-one years later, in an interview with the program “This Cultural Life”, the entirety of which will be broadcast on October 23 on BBC Radio 4, Paul McCartney finally gives his version of what he considers to be the most important period. difficult in his life. At 79, there is still time.

Read also: “The Beatles: the world is theirs”, on Arte, eight days a week in the Beatlemania

McCartney universal legatee

“Macca” who is now responsible for the management of the heritage of The Beatles – it is he who signs the preface of The Beatles – Get Back, the book that accompanies the release of the reissue of the album Let it be in mid-October and is revealed a little in McCartney 3, 2, 1, a documentary broadcast on Disney + in which he reveals some manufacturing secrets of the group, a few weeks before the broadcast of a six-hour documentary by Peter Jackson recounting the last months of the group – recalls that in reality, he wanted to continue playing with Lennon-Harrison-Starr when they separated.





He adds that John Lennon initiated the separation. “I was not the cause of the breakup. He was our Johnny “, says Paul McCartney. “It was my band, it was my job, it was my life, so I wanted it to continue. ” Asked about his decision to start a solo career, he recalls: “John walked into a room one day and said ‘I’m leaving the Beatles'”, explains Paul McCartney. “And he said, ‘It’s pretty exciting, it’s kind of like a divorce.’ And then we just had to pick up the pieces. “

John Lennon escapes from the group

According to the singer-songwriter of Get back–Got to Get You into My Life–Helter Skelter [liste non exhaustive], the quartet would have continued to play if John Lennon had not escaped the Beatles, had discovered love, politics and avant-garde with Yoko Ono. In May 1969, in white pajamas and nightgowns, they settle in the bed of a Montreal hotel and summon politicians, journalists and personalities to their “bed-in”. They talk for a week on world peace and love, blackmail Give Peace a Chance to a motley assembly of activists or simply curious. “I thought we were doing very good things – Abbey Road, Let it be, not bad “, says McCartney.

After Lennon left, the band’s new manager Allen Klein reportedly asked the three remaining members to keep the Beatles’ impending disbandment a secret in order to sort out some details, according to Paul McCartney. “So for a few months we had to pretend”, he said. “It was weird because we all knew it was the end of the Beatles but we couldn’t just walk away. “

Sign that this story is never entirely written, in 2019, Mark Lewisohn, the official historian of the Beatles, revealed that after the end of the recording ofAbbey Road, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison evoked the project of a future album, a single of which was to be released at the end of 1969.

Read also Fifty years after “Abbey Road”, the recording “that rewrites pretty much everything we thought we knew” about the Beatles