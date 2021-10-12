its fate for this season is in the hands of 4 people

Sunday, Steve nash admitted for the first time that the Nets were preparing to play all of their home games without Kyrie Irving until further notice. In fact, the decision to have the All-Star point guard play as a whole this season has yet to be fully endorsed … According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the other four strongmen of the franchise will come together to make a decision. clear and definitive. Nash will comply with this decision.

Thus, Joe Tsai, the owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Sean Marks, the General Manager, but also the tandem Kevin Durant-James Harden, will meet to decide together on the continuation of the operations. On the air, Woj explained the situation and raised the possibility that the Nets finally indicate to their player that this situation does not suit them.

“This is the moment of truth for the Nets as an organization. Joe Tsai and Sean Marks are going to be involved in the decision, but the voices of Kevin Durant and James Harden will carry weight too. They are going to have to decide what is appropriate. to do if Kyrie Irving doesn’t get vaccinated and can’t play at home. Are they going to let him be a part-time player, and let him in and out of the rotation throughout the season? Let him miss home playoff matches? Or will they instead tell him that he can’t play at half-time and play 40 matches at most.

They might tell him that they don’t want his case to be a distraction for the team. What will happen is crucial for Kyrie Irving’s short-term future, but also her long-term future in the NBA. “

This decision, which promises to be collegial, could depend on the ability of the Nets to dethrone the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joe Tsai and Sean Marks will all be involved in deciding whether or not Kyrie Irving can be a part-time player this season. “A lot is riding” on both Kyrie Irving’s short and long-term future in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/atzsTTJcNC – Main Team (@MainTeamSports) October 12, 2021

Brooklyn drops the deal and prepares her life without Kyrie Irving … at home