its two biggest changes seem to be confirmed

Gizmochina would have received several visuals of cases belonging to the future Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Their shape here corroborates the track of OnLeaks: a P-shaped photo module and a location to accommodate the S Pen stylus.

Expected for the beginning of the year 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra already occupy a good media position. The leaks about them are diverse, varied and sometimes contradictory, but it is clear that their technical sheet takes shape slowly but surely over the indiscretions.

Among the three expected versions, the S22 Ultra arouses greater curiosity. For this model, Samsung would indeed opt for a relatively marked design change, especially on its back cover. According to the well-known OnLeaks, the photo module could take a “P” shape.

Two divergent visions

The interested party also admits that a part of uncertainty exists in its published renderings, because Samsung is able to make adjustments before the official presentation. For its part, Ice Universe has another vision of things: for him, the photo block could be cut in two, vertically.

Option A // Source: Onleaks and IceUniverse Option B // Source: Onleaks and IceUniverse



In both cases, the Korean giant would play the card of originality with an integration of the photo block atypical to say the least. To know now which of OnLeaks or Ice Universe comes closest to reality? Based on the latest revelations of Gizmochina, the first named would seem to be on the best track.

A shell tailored for the S Pen stylus

Gizmochina claims to have received visuals relating to the shell of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. These images would have been sent by a Chinese factory. And in the idea, the hull corroborates the track emitted by OnLeaks, the one with a shape of “P”, probably the more original of the two.

The photos show very conventional hulls on one side, and much more aggressive styling on the other. On these, we can see the location of an S Pen stylus on the lower edge. Which joins, once again, this increasingly insistent idea according to which the S22 Ultra would inherit the strong point of the more than likely old Note range.

Be careful, however, these elements are not definitive either. We’re not immune to a cosmetic change made by Samsung over the next few months, although OnLeaks’ suggestions can increasingly be taken seriously. The future will tell us if the leaker had got it right.