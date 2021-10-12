Jarry with tears in his eyes, evokes his father at the end of his life: “I said ‘goodbye’ to him tonight”

Jarry put a lot of him in his first fiction broadcast tonight on TF1, By your side, in which he evokes a personal episode: the end of his father’s life, whom he accompanied until his last breath. Facing Yann Barthès in Day-to-day this Monday, October 11, the 44-year-old comedian had tears in his eyes when he mentioned his dad, who died in his arms. Despite their differences and their differences, father and son grew closer in this hard and final ordeal. “I think he was so close to my brothers and my mother that he wanted to protect them, that he said to himself that he had to make up for time with me and that he very quickly understood that I was perhaps the only one able to support him on a daily basis “, explained this father of two children born by GPA.





Faced with the questions of the presenter, the actor does not take long to crack. “At the end of his end, in the fiction he tells you ‘I want you to enjoy life, that you do not forbid yourself anything and that you are not afraid of anything’. said in real life? “, asks Yann Barthès. “He told me”Jarry answers, sobs in his voice. On the set, Anthony Lambert, his real name, also explained, with great emotion, that this project was for him like a farewell to his father. “This film has been part of my daily life for 5 years and tonight, I say ‘goodbye’ to my dad. And I think of all those who accompany people … Let’s be proud of our roots”, he said.

For the purposes of the film, Jarry returned to his native region, Anjou. He has surrounded himself with big names in French cinema such as Marie-Anne Chazel and Didier Bourdon, who plays the role of his father and to whom he gives the reply.

Jarry took advantage of his time in Day-to-day to send a message. “In this country, we have to think about how we want to die. Today, there are people who are suffering and we are struggling with therapeutic treatments to keep them alive while they are ask only to leave with dignity. I expect this presidential campaign to focus on the end of life “, did he declare.