Jean-Daniel Flaysakier: what died the former Monsieur Santé of France 2 found on a beach?

Jean-Daniel Flaysakier was found dead on a beach Thursday, October 7, 2021. While many members of France Televisions are in mourning, Le Parisien, in its edition of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, reveals the reasons for his death.

It’s a terrible discovery that was made on a beach in Sables-d’Olonne Thursday, October 7, 2021. The former Monsieur Santé of France 2, Jean-Daniel Flaysakier died at the age of 70. According to information from Parisian, in his edition of Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the television man would have died as a result of a malaise. Jean-Daniel Flaysakier was a regular at Les Sables-d’Olonne, where he regularly spent his holidays. He was also the godfather of the health conference organized in the town in 2017. “He quit television in 2018, but never quit medicine. Recently, he was working at the Gustave-Roussy Institute in Villejuif, with women with breast cancer.“, recalled France 2.

On numerous occasions, he appeared on France Télévisions on subjects which touched on medicine. “I worked as a journalist above all, within an editorial office, and with the rules that apply to this profession“, he told at the time to Daily doctor’s. “Being a doctor makes it possible to decipher medical news a little faster than a colleague, to have a more developed critical sense in relation to what the experts can say, and then also to have a curiosity about with regard to less hackneyed subjects“, he continued.

Anne-Sophie Lapix paid a nice tribute to Jean-Daniel Flaysakier

Since the announcement of his death, tributes have been pouring in. In the 20 hours of France, Anne-Sopie Lapix also had touching words for him and his family. “Today we learned of the death of our former colleague Jean-Daniel Flaysakier, doctor and journalist. He embodied with seriousness and nevertheless humor health at Télématin, then all the newspapers and magazines of France 2. He succumbed to illness on a beach in Sables d’Olonne, he was 70 years old“, she declared before launching a report to pay tribute to him.

