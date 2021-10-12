Jean-Luc Reichmann (Les 12 coups de midi) is shot in the middle of the street (video), this scene which shocked many people in the Navarro series

This Sunday, October 10, 2021, Jean-Luc Reichmann surprised his fans with a very amazing video posted on social networks. Indeed, the famous presenter of 12 midday shots reveals a sequence in which he is shot. It did not take more to provoke a major wave of reaction on the Web. Objeko explains everything in great detail.

Jean-Luc Reichmann : the host of 12 midday shots riddled with bullets …

A busy career

Since his beginnings as a voice-over for several shows or his participation in Info puppets on Canal +, Jean-Luc Reichmann will have succeeded in a magnificent course. Over the course of his career, he will indeed have the chance to present a large number of programs with the same success with the public. All his fans remember notably to have discovered his face in the Love, A program who has now bowed out. However, it must be recognized that if one program in particular allowed Jean-Luc Reichmann to become a real star, it is good The 12 noon shots. For more than a decade now, the presenter actually prances at the head of the audiences and has even become one of the favorite personalities of the French.

However, the career of the father of a large family cannot be reduced to his job as an animator. For several years, Jean-Luc Reichmann has also become a leading comedian. In particular thanks to his role in Leo Mattéï Miners’ Brigade, it brings together a multitude of viewers each season to follow the adventures of this famous commissioner in charge of helping children in difficulty. However, the outstanding roles of his career are not limited to this box of TF1. Indeed, Jean-Luc Reichmann has already had the opportunity to play other characters who have particularly marked him.

Very good memories

If since 2013, Jean-Luc Reichmann is at the head of the series Leo Mattéï, Miners’ Brigade, he will also have participated in a large number of other productions. It should indeed be remembered that the famous presenter notably appeared in the casting of Our dear neighbors, of Josephine, guardian angel, or even Nestor Burma in the mid-90s. But long before all these participations, he had also had the immense privilege of sharing the sets with the great actor Roger Hanin, now deceased.





The two men had actually collaborated on an episode of Navarro in 1991. Visibly nostalgic for this time, Jean-Luc Reichmann therefore invites its fans to immerse themselves in this already distant past thanks to a video broadcast on Instagram this Sunday, October 10. In this sequence, the facilitator of 12 midday shots also appears totally unrecognizable with long hair and especially thirty years younger. On the Web, followers by Jean-Luc Reichmann then discover images taken from the series Navarro in a shot during which the presenter and Roger Hanin exchange a few shots. A memory obviously still very present in the mind, but also in the heart of the organizer of the 12 midday shots.

A very nice gift

Thanks to this video, fans of Jean-Luc Reichmann were therefore able to go back a few years to discover the beginnings of an already promising actor, but also the rather surprising look that the star of TF1 wore at the time. Also, the reactions were not lacking to underline how the husband of Nathalie Lecoultre the screen was already bursting at that time.

Others claim that despite the three decades that have passed since this series, Jean-Luc Reichmann has lost none of its power of attractiveness, and even how it has improved over time: ” VSit’s crazy how more beautiful men are as they get older! Great injustice. You are like good wine Jean-Luc ”,“ A very great actor. I love this series. You weren’t bad either. It does not make us younger. “,” What beautiful memories “,” It’s beautiful, the hairstyle of the time, great “,” The 90s a beautiful time, the series cults, but also haircuts ”.

In any case, this is a souvenir session that seems to have particularly moved the fans of the presenter and actor. Moreover, for those who would like to find Jean-Luc Reichmann in a fiction, he is currently filming to box the next episodes of Leo Mattéï, Miners’ Brigade. A season which should bring its share of surprises. And this, in particular on the side of the casting since Jean-Luc Reichmann recently announced that several big stars of television and song will join him this year. A program to be discovered soon on the screens of TF1.



