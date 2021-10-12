Jean-Luc Reichmann traumatizes his followers with shattering pictures

Jean-Luc Reichmann is always benevolent towards his community. However, his fans did not really expect to find out like that!

Jean-Luc Reichmann as you’ve never seen him!

Every day, Jean-Luc Reichmann has fun with his fans. Indeed, whether it is facing the camera of The 12 strokes of noon or in front of his smartphone, we know absolutely everything about him. Addicted to social networks, he never misses an opportunity to send us a message. Besides, his subscribers expected everything from him. Except maybe this sharing of archive images. Those who have not known the first steps of the host on television fall backwards. To think he hid this scene from us for years! Now that we have it in our possession, we will be able to happily tease him about it!

A hell of a joker!

In the middle of filming the new season of Léo Matteï, Jean-Luc Reichmann is a fulfilled man. Of course, it is not always easy to manage your ministerial agenda. However, between two takes, he always manages to make us smile. At home, he tells us about his love for animals. At the head of a chicken farm, everyone remembers that famous evening when the harvest was bad. Fingers crossed for his casseroles provide fresh eggs quickly! In this issue of The 12 strokes of noon, he confided to Bruno and the viewers how much trouble a fox had caused. Never again does he wish to relive a similar situation!

Deeply attached to his Labrador, Jean-Luc Reichmann took advantage of Donna’s hospitalization to make us aware of a subject close to his heart. Every year, careless people abandon their pets. With confinement, he regrets that the phenomenon has grown so much. Remember. In the spring of 2020, rumors were circulating that man’s best friend could transmit the coronavirus. Against the advice of vets, fake news continues to haunt our minds. The presenter of The 12 strokes of noon then ring the alarm bell! It is to his credit to invest so much in their favor. The writing ofObjeko hopes that now that she no longer has that paw that made her suffer so much, Donna is better. At the next twist that concerns her, we’ll keep you posted!





Jean-Luc Reichmann unrecognizable

On this Sunday in October, to entertain his subscribers, Jean-Luc Reichmann puts the small dishes in the big ones. Those who believed that Leo Mattei was his first experience in the serial format were seriously mistaken. In the early 90s, he was given a tiny role in Navarro. Alongside the sacred monster Roger Hanin, the future animator will learn a lot of things. In any case, in a few seconds, we manage to smile again. Visualizing him with long hair and his famous sneakers so characteristic gives us the fishing for the weeks to come! Thank you to him for daring to bring out this anthological moment!

This is not the first time that images of this kind have resurfaced. In his excerpt from C to you, Jean-Luc Reichmann rediscovers himself… with a mustache. Thanks to the talent of the France 5 teams, he has fun commenting on his work at the time. “At that time, I did a lot of vocals, it was between dubbing …” With tears in his eyes, he is grateful to see this moment out of time. “It is very moving what you have just offered me. ”

Did you know ?

Before making a name for yourself, Obejko knows how his career has been strewn with pitfalls and challenges. Forced to hide his birthmark under a heap of makeup, he tires of playing a role. So he slams the door of France Télévisions. The conductor of The Z’amours is more than fed up with passing for the ideal son-in-law! Especially since her heart is taken by Nathalie! Deeply benevolent, he will hang on to become one of the favorite animators of the French. The rest we know! We still wish him lots of happy moments like that. Provided that it lasts and that he continues to exercise this dual profession with as much ardor and passion. Us, needless to say that we will of course be loyal to the post to support it!



